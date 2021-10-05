LODI – The Jefferson girls tennis team went 9-2 and is in second place after Monday’s WIAA Division 2 subsectional at Lodi High School, advancing five flights to Thursday’s sectional competition, which will be held at Altoona High School.
Lake Mills’ Claudia Curtis is moving on at No. 1 singles.
Jefferson’s Gracie Niebler edged Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2 at the No. 1 singles flight. Curtis knocked off Lodi’s Allison Larsen 6-0, 6-2 and will face Niebler in the semifinals.
“Niebler definitely deserved to win,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “She put so much effort into it. She won the first set in a tiebreaker, lost the second set and then really went to work in the third set. Happy for her. Every time she plays Schmidt, it’s a close match and it could go either way.”
At No. 2 singles, Jefferson’s Meghan Magner went 2-0 on the day to advance, beating Edgerton’s Alicia Brunton 6-2, 6-0 in the second round before a 6-2, 5-7, 12-10 decision over Lodi’s Rachel Winters in the semifinals. The L-Cats’ Sydney Williams, who beat the Phoenix’s Emma Slayton 6-0, 6-0 in the second round, fell to Edgewood’s Alana Johnson 6-0, 6-0 in the semis. Johnson and Magner will square off in the championship match.
“Magner’s second match was a classic,” Rogers said. “She lost the second set 7-5 and was up 7-4 in that one. In the tiebreaker, she was down 6-1 and the Lodi girl had two match points. Meghan staved her off and won it.
“Don’t know how Meghan could possibly play better. She consistently put her opponent in tough spots. Meghan stayed the course and did what she had to do to get the win.”
Jefferson’s Lilly Duddeck continues to excel in tiebreakers, posting a 2-0 mark to advance at No. 3 singles. Duddeck defeated Monroe’s Bella Brunton 6-2, 7-6 (6) before rallying for a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5 over Lodi’s Carolina Karls in the semis. Luther Prep’s Moira Schulz, who beat Lake Mills’ Ava Schmidt 4-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the second round, fell to Edgewood’s Lucy Herlitzka 6-0, 6-1 in the semis. Duddeck will face Herlitzka in the championship match.
“Duddeck, the queen of tiebreakers at three singles, won her flight,” Rogers said. “She had three different tiebreakers and she won all of them. She was down 5-2 in the second set and came back to win 7-6 in the tiebreaker versus Brunton. She then easily won the super tiebreaker 10-5. She played excellent tennis down the stretch in the second set and super tiebreaker.”
At the No. 4 singles flight, the Eagles’ Alexa Medina beat Faith Baerwolf of Columbus 6-0, 6-0 and got past Brooke Bacon of Lodi 6-2, 8-6 to reach the championship match, where she will go against Edgewood’s Hannah Poehling. Bacon beat Lake Mills’ Nina Sapp 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.
“Medina won her first match easily,” Rogers said. “In the second match, she got pushed. She won the first set fairly easily and then was down a couple times in the second set. She won the second set 8-6. She’s really playing great tennis and starting to understand more about singles play and how to move the ball around.”
Jefferson’s No. 1 doubles duo of Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano fell to Lodi’s Rylee Schneider and Lexy Karls 6-1, 6-3 in round two. Lake Mills’ Hannah Alexander and Katrina Breaker got beat 6-0, 6-4 in the second round by Luther Prep’s Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck.
At No. 2 doubles, Jefferson’s Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick lost to Monroe’s Morgan Johnson and Melena Brunton 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round. Lake Mills’ Nev Ninneman and Chloe Thompson lost in the second round to Lodi’s Mira Potter and Ava Glaser 6-4, 6-0.
Jefferson’s No. 3 doubles flight of Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel beat Edgerton’s Riley Schweigardt and Alyssa Kosmicki 6-3, 6-4 before a 6-0, 6-4 win versus Lake Mills’ Erin Williams and Remy Klawitter in the semis to move on. Williams and Klawitter were 6-4, 7-5 winners in the second round over Monroe’s Bre Giasson and Allison Wunshel.
“Really proud of them as they are coming on at the end of the year,” Rogers said of Messmann and Mengel. “They kept the ball away from the net person and understood what they had to do. Played nice conservative tennis. Had some good shots at the net for winners. Glad to see them advance.”
