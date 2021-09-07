JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s girls tennis team defeated visiting Edgerton 6-1 in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Tuesday.
The Eagles (10-7) swept the singles flights, including junior No. 1 player Gracie Niebler’s 7-5, 6-0 win over Zoe Lien.
“This was a good win for us and some good, positive things happened,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Gracie was down 5-4 in the first set and won nine in a row which is good to see. She bounced back nicely, got momentum and kept it going from there. Two, three and four singles all got up early and had their way.”
Senior Meghan Magner (No. 2 flight) beat Isabella Edgington 6-0, 6-1, junior Lilly Duddeck (No. 3 flight) defeated Brooklinn Skinner 6-0, 6-4 and junior Alexa Medina (No. 4 flight) earned a 6-1, 6-0 decision over Lily Laskowski.
Jefferson juniors Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano fell to Edgerton juniors Ashley Ulset and Sylvia Fox 6-3, 6-3.
“Really pleased with one doubles even though we lost,” Rogers said. “They were ahead in both sets. Edgerton’s one doubles team were together last year and split with my one doubles team, which won the conference championship. Kieran and Julie put up a really good fight against a seasoned opponent.”
Freshmen Amy Kamenick and Hildie Dempsey won 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 against Crimson Tide sophomores Julia Doll and Juliet Aleson.
“The match of the day was two doubles,” Rogers said. “In the tiebreaker, (Kamenick and Dempsey) were down 6-0 and came back and won. That shows they are never out of it. Kept battling. Proud of them for hanging in there and then they got some momentum.”
At the No. 3 doubles flight, freshmen Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alyssa Kosmickl and Samantha Aleson.
The Eagles host Whitewater on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON 6, EDGERTON 1
Singles: Niebler, J, def. Lien 7-5, 6-0; Magner, J, def. Edgington 6-0, 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Skinner 6-0, 6-4; Medina, J, def. Laskowski 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Fox/Ulset, E, O’Reilly/Arellano 6-3, 6-3; Kamenick/Dempsey, J, def. Doll/Aleson 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Messmann/Mengel, J, def. Kosmickl/Aleson 6-1, 6-1.
