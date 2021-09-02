EAST TROY — Jefferson’s girls tennis team lost to host East Troy, 6-1, in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Thursday.
“They are at a different level than we are,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “The thing I was pleased with is even though we only won three games in the first sets for all seven flights. We came back in the second sets and won 15 games. We made some improvements there.”
Lilly Duddeck earned the Eagles’ lone point with a victory at No. 3 singles after dropping the opening set.
“For us, the match of the day was Lilly Duddeck at 3 singles,” Rogers said. “She lost her first set and then came back and won her second set 6-3 and played a great tiebreaker to win 10-6.
“I was so impressed with her. She kept the ball in play and was able to hit a different variety of shots. She stayed focused for over two hours during the match. That was a nice positive for us. We have plenty of things to work on and we will. East Troy has all juniors and seniors while we are pretty young. We’ll keep working at it and try to get better.”
