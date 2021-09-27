WHITEWATER – Jefferson’s girls tennis team finished fourth with 20 points at Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference meet held at UW-Whitewater.

“Six out of our seven flights held their seed or exceeded it,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said.

Junior Gracie Niebler was fourth at the No. 1 singles flight. Niebler won 6-3, 6-3 in the quarters versus Whitewater’s Emilia Houwers before falling to Big Foot’s Emily Gauger 6-2, 6-1 in the semis. Niebler lost to McFarland’s Lauren Maudlin 6-4, 6-4 in the third-place match.

“Gracie got a good win to start off against Houwers because they are always very close,” Rogers said.

Senior Meghan Magner took second at No. 2 singles, winning 6-0, 6-3 in the quarters before a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the semis punched her ticket to the finals, where she lost to Big Foot’s Jameson Gregory 6-1, 6-0.

“Meghan beat the No. 1 seed in the semifinals,” Rogers said. “Super proud of her. In that match, she hit a variety of shots and kept her opponent off the guard the entire time. Real fine, crafty match from her.”

Junior Lilly Duddeck lost 6-2, 6-3 to East Troy’s Ariana Islami in the championship match at No. 3 singles. Duddeck, who earned a bye as the top seed, rallied for a 5-7, 6-2, 11-9 win in the semifinals.

“In the semifinal match, she won in a tiebreaker which is kind of what she’s been doing all year long,” Rogers said. “Proud of her because she lost the first set and then came back 6-2, 11-9. She played well.”

Junior Alexa Medina won 6-1, 6-4 versus Big Foot to take third place at the No. 4 singles flight. Medina won 6-1, 6-1 in the quarters and lost 6-3, 6-1 in the semis.

“Medina is really starting to come on at four singles,” Rogers said.

Juniors Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano finished fourth at No. 1 doubles, falling 6-1 6-2 to McFarland in the match to decide third place after beating Big Foot in the quarters 6-3, 6-2 and losing to East Troy in the semis 6-0, 6-0.

“One doubles went above their seed,” Rogers said. “They were seeded fifth and won a match.”

At No. 2 doubles, freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick were 6-2, 7-5 winners in the quarters before losing 6-0, 6-0 to East Troy in the semis. The duo then fell 6-3, 6-1 to McFarland in the third-place match.

At No. 3 doubles, freshmen Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann earned a 6-2, 6-0 win over Whitewater in the quarterfinals before falling 6-3, 6-3 to McFarland in the semis. The pair then went on to beat Big Foot 6-4, 2-6, 10-4 for third place.

