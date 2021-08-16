JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team went 3-1 at its home quadrangular to open the season on Monday.
The Eagles edged Lake Mills 4-3, defeated Mayville 7-0 and fell to Janesville Craig, 4-3.
“I was really pleased with our play today,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “We had four freshmen playing varsity. None of them have played for very long and they really acquitted themselves very nicely.”
The Eagles edged the L-Cats on the strength of sweeping the singles flights. Junior Gracie Niebler beat junior Claudia Curtis 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.
Senior Meghan Magner beat senior Sydney Williams 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 2 flight while junior Lilly Duddeck rallied to defeat sophomore Ava Schmidt 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 at the No. 3 flight.
“Meghan Magner went 3-0 at No. 2 singles,” Rogers said. “I think she is going to be a strong player there. Lilly Duddeck also went 3-0. She really gutted out a win against Lake Mills in the last match and won in a super tiebreaker to give us the win.”
Junior Julie Arellano won 6-3, 6-2 against senior Erin Therarthen.
“The singles players only lost two matches on the day, I was really pleased with that,” Rogers said.
The L-Cats swept the doubles flights, including a 6-2, 6-0 win by seniors Katrina Breaker and Hannah Alexander over senior Niya Bartosch and junior Kieran O’Reilly at the No. 1 flight.
Nev Ninneman and Chloe Thompson beat senior Aurelia Rutkowski and sophomore Maryam Perez-Hernandez 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 2 spot while Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams were 6-1, 6-2 victors over freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick.
“The doubles players had never played varsity before,” Rogers said. “All in all a good day, we went 2-1. That was a good way to start (the season).”
The Eagles have a dual at Elkhorn on Thursday while the L-Cats have an invitational at Mukwonago on Friday.
JEFFERSON 4, LAKE MILLS 3
Singles: Niebler, J, def. Curtis, 6-4, 6-2; Magner, J, def. S. Williams 6-1, 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Schmidt 5-7, 7-5, 10-6; Arellano, J, def. Therarthen 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Breaker/Alexander, LM, def. O’Reilly/Bartosch 6-2, 6-0; Ninneman/Thompson, LM, def. Rutkowski/Perez-Hernandez 6-2, 6-0; Klawitter/E. Williams, LM, def. Dempsey/Kamenick 6-1, 6-2.
JEFFERSON 7, MAYVILLE 0
Singles: Niebler def. Werner 6-0, 6-0; Magner def. Konezal 6-0, 6-1; Duddeck def. Wojahn 6-0, 6-1; Arellano def. Trost 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: O’Reilly/Bartosch def. Hermanson/Boelk 6-2, 6-2; Dempsey/Kamenick def. Elbies/Kewley 6-3, 6-0; Mengel/Messmann def. Weinberger/Werner 6-1, 6-1.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, JEFFERSON 3
Singles: Grund, JC, def. Niebler 6-0, 6-3; Magner, Jef, def. Plenty 6-2, 6-2, Duddeck, Jef, def. Agollari 6-4, 7-6 (2); Reilly, JC, def. Arellano 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Norland/Kooyman, JC, def. O’Reilly/Bartosch 6-3, 6-2; Mark/Kelly, JC, def. Rutkowski/Perez-Hernandez 6-3, 6-2; Mengel/Messmann, Jef., def. Vacet/Schultz 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.
