ELKHORN — Jefferson’s girls tennis team lost to host Elkhorn 7-0 in a nonconference dual on Thursday.
The Eagles (2-2) ran into a stout test in the form of the Elks, who are led by No. 1 singles player Parker Christensen, a highly-ranked player nationally that’s in the class of 2025.
“Right before we got there it rained so the courts were wet,” said Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers, who is in his 28th season. “The varsity kids played indoors which was nice. Seven of the 10 hadn’t done that before so it was nice to experience that. I thought we competed today. Nobody was getting down on themselves.”
Christensen knocked off junior Gracie Niebler 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Ava Gromacki beat senior Meghan Magner 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 2 flight while Lauryn Krober defeated junior Alexa Medina 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 3 flight and Abigail Barkes beat junior Julie Arellano 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 4 position.
In doubles, Jefferson’s No. 1 duo of juniors Lilly Duddeck and Kieran O’Reilly fell to Ella Wallace and Maddie Stoltz 6-1, 6-3. At the No. 2 flight, freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick were beaten 6-0, 6-1 by Taylor Hansen and Abby Kiel while freshmen Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel fell 6-3, 6-4 to Mariana Axtman and Annason Wissell.
The Eagles play in the two-day Lake Geneva Badger Invitational beginning today.
ELKHORN 7, JEFFERSON 0
Singles: Christensen def. Niebler 6-1, 6-0; Gromacki def. Magner 6-2, 6-0; Krober def. Medina 6-2, 6-2; Barkes def. Arellano 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Stoltz/Wallace def. Duddeck/O’Reilly 6-1, 6-3; Hansen/Kiel def. Dempsey/Kamenick 6-0, 6-1; Axtman/Wissell def. Messmann/Mengel 6-3, 6-4.
