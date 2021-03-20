JEFFERSON — The Eagles only dropped o set as a team as the Jefferson girls tennis team swept past visiting Columbus in a conference match Friday at Jefferson High School.
"I thought we played pretty well," Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. "There were a couple matches we got pushed a little bit and we responded with victories, which is nice."
Sophomore Gracie Niebler moved to 4-0 on the season at No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
"Gracie Niebler had to work hard to beat a good opponent," Rogers said. "I was happy with the way she finished up that match."
At No. 2 singles, senior Laura Traver earned a 6-1, 6-1 win. Sophomore Alexa Medina (No. 3 singles) and senior Alivia Dearborn (No. 4 singles) both did not drop a single game in their flights, earning 6-0, 6-0 victories.
Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner captured a win at No. 1 doubles with a 6-4, 6-3 performance. At No. 2 doubles, Emily Carlson and Lily Duddeck won the most contested match of the day, 6-4, 5-7, 10-4.
"They lost the second set and were struggling a little bit, but they rebounded nicely and won the tiebreaker," Rogers said.
Brittany Mengel and Jordan Kolehouse lost just one game (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.
