Eagles 3rd at RVC meet
WHITEWATER -- The Jefferson girls tennis team placed third at Thursday's Rock Valley Conference meet held at UW-Whitewater and Whitewater High School.

At No. 1 singles, freshman Maddie Dehnert finished fourth. Dehnert beat Edgerton's Brooklyn Skinner 6-0, 6-0 before losing to Jameson Gregory of Big Foot 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. Dehnert fell to McFarland's Laura Maudlin 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 in the third-place match.

