BEAVER DAM—Jefferson’s girls tennis team advanced three flights to sectionals from a WIAA Division 2 subsectional held at Wayland Academy on Tuesday.
Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis and Whitewater junior Emilia Houwers—both at No. 1 singles—also moved on. Curtis topped Jefferson senior Kieran O’Reilly 6-0, 6-0. Houwers beat Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt 6-3, 6-2.
For the Eagles, who are currently in third place with 12 points, freshman Madeline Dehnert and senior Gracie Niebler, the No. 2 seed at No. 1 doubles, topped Whitewater’s Isabel Aranda and Stephanie Wence 6-0, 6-0 to move on.
“I was pleased with the way Gracie and Maddie played,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “They were really pleased they had no double faults. When they get serves in, they have a good chance to do well because of their ground strokes and doubles movement. Hopefully things will go well on Thursday for them.”
Jefferson senior Alexa Medina (the second seed at No. 3 singles) topped Wayland Academy’s Megan Tyranski 6-0, 6-2 before a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Luther Prep’s Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner to move on.
Jefferson sophomore Amy Kamenick, the No. 1 seed at No. 4 singles, qualified for sectionals by virtue of a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Wayland’s Lotus Buss and 6-1, 6-2 win over Delavan-Darien’s Emily Lock.
“Three and four singles I was pleased with,” Rogers said. “They just hung in there. The scores look lopsided, but they had to work for it and hit a lot of balls back. They were consistent, focused and nice and steady.”
For Jefferson, Maryam Perez-Hernandez (No. 2 singles) lost her opening match to Delavan-Darien’s McKenna O’Grady 6-3, 6-1. Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel (No. 2 doubles) lost their first match to Lake Mills’ Kate Gero and Mollie Cooper 6-3, 6-4. Lilly Duddeck and Piper Crabtree (No. 3 doubles) opened play with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Delavan-Darien’s Megan Markley and Grace Johnson before falling to Luther Prep’s Lina Schroeder and Mae Stangl 6-1, 6-1.
“One and two singles were overmatched a little bit,” Rogers said. “Kieran usually plays No. 1 doubles and Maryam usually plays JV. They acquitted themselves very well. Pleased with the way Maryam played in the second set especially. Kieran is always so enthusiastic and into it. She had a good career and I’m proud of her.
“Two doubles I’m disappointed they did not go on because they had the four seed and the No. 5 seed we had beaten before. They got within 5-4 in the second set but could not pull it off. We could not come up with the shots we needed to. Three doubles won a match before losing to Luther Prep. Lilly Duddeck has played a lot of tennis for us in her career. She can be proud of her accomplishments.”
Edgewood is hosting the sectional at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Thursday starting at 8 a.m.
Subsectional team scores: Edgewood 24, Luther Prep 18, Jefferson 12, Lake Mills 8, Edgerton 6, Whitewater 6, Columbus 4, Delavan-Darien 4, Wayland Academy 2.
