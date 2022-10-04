Eagles send 3 flights to sectionals
BEAVER DAM—Jefferson’s girls tennis team advanced three flights to sectionals from a WIAA Division 2 subsectional held at Wayland Academy on Tuesday.

Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis and Whitewater junior Emilia Houwers—both at No. 1 singles—also moved on. Curtis topped Jefferson senior Kieran O’Reilly 6-0, 6-0. Houwers beat Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt 6-3, 6-2.

