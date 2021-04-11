JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team dropped just one match as the Eagles beat visiting Janesville Parker, 6-1, in a nonconference match on Friday.
Jefferson (8-1) swept singles' play with sophomore Gracie Niebler leading the way at the No. 1 flight with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Lucy Barnes.
"That was the best match she's played this year," Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. "She played a really good opponent and she was ahead the whole way. She had to work for the 6-1, 6-1. Her opponent made her work for that victory, but she played really well."
Senior Laura Traver and Alex Medina earned 6-0, 6-0 sweeps at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
"Both matches they were in control the whole way," Rogers said. "I was proud of them."
The Eagles won via forfeit at No. 4 singles.
Parker picked up its lone victory of the day at No. 1 doubles. Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes defeated Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
"Match of the day was easily one doubles," Rogers said. "Tremendous points.
"I think that's the best match they've (Dempsey and Magner) played. It was a really good Janesville Parker team. I think if they can play like that at conference they're going to be in pretty good shape."
Emily Carlson and Lily Duddeck won in straight games at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-0. Seniors Alivia Dearborn and Jordan Kolehouse won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.
