JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team improved to 7-2 overall with a 7-0 victory over visiting Columbus in a nonconference home match on Tuesday.
Gracie Niebler, the Eagles’ No. 1 player, earned a 6-1, 6-1 win while Laura Traver won 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 2 flight.
“Gracie Niebler looked sharp tonight,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “She beat a good girl. Gracie was consistent and got her serves in.
“Traver just like in all her matches is so steady, doesn’t get rattled and keeps the ball in play.”
Alexa Medina (No. 3 singles) won 6-1, 6-0 while Brittney Mengel dominated to the tune of a 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 4 spot.
“Medina is really starting to come on a bit,” Rogers said. “She’s hitting the ball with more pace. We’re trying to get her to move the ball around a little bit.
“Mengel was needed in singles today and dominated there. Proud of her.”
In doubles, Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner were 6-1, 6-1 winners at the No. 1 flight.
“One doubles are so focused and they are good athletes,” Rogers said. “They lost the first game of each set and won six in a row against a good team.”
The pairing of Emily Carlson and Lilly Duddeck won a tight match, 6-2, 5-7, 10-7.
“Two doubles won the first set easily, were up 5-2 and lost the second set. They bounced back and won a super tiebreaker 10-7.”
Alivia Dearborn and Jordan Kolehause collected a 6-3, 6-1 victory to finish off the sweep.
“Alivia and Jordan looked sharp,” Rogers said. “Alavia was consistent from the baseline. Jordan did a good job finishing at the net.”
JEFFERSON 7, COLUMBUS 0
Singles: Niebler, J, def. Theilen, 6-1, 6-1; Traver, J, def. Woodward, 6-2, 6-0; Medina, J, def. Benisch, 6-1, 6-0; Mengel, J, def. Damm, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Magner/Dempsey, J, def. Ab. Olson/As. Olson, 6-1, 6-1; Carlson/Duddeck, J, def. Giese/Purvis, 6-2, 5-7, 10-7; Dearborn/Kolehouse, J, def. Baerwolf/Borreson, 6-3, 6-1.
