JANESVILLE — Competing at the Division 1 level for the postseason lowered some of the expectations for the Jefferson girls golf team.
Somehow, the Eagles still earned two individual qualifying spots out of Wednesday’s WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker regional at Riverside Golf Course as Megan Gleisner shot a 93 and Bre DeBlare added a 94 for the Eagles.
“It’s awesome to get two seniors through,” Jefferson head coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Both of them have worked so hard in the summer time and stuff with the junior golf program. They’ve been good leaders for us this year.”
Jefferson placed fifth as a team with a score of 396, and the top four teams and four individuals not on qualifying teams advance.
Milton (330), Lake Geneva Badger (347), Janesville Parker (376) and Janesville Craig (377) earned the team spots.
“I expected it to be much harder than before and had less expectations of advancing on because of just the higher competition with it being D1 rather than D2,” DeBlare said.
Gleisner shot a career-low round, and after 17 holes of strong play, she finally realized what she had going on as she approached the 18th green.
“She finally cracked a smile after she hit her approach shot within five feet of the green,” Schmidt explained. “And she goes, ‘I’m playing very well today.’ And I said, ‘That’s good. You should be.’ She kept her emotions in check, but she was definitely very excited.”
DeBlare started the day out just a little stronger than Gleisner as she was playing two strokes better through the opening eight holes.
Gleisner finished the front nine with a 47 and then fired a 46 on the back nine, while DeBlare had a 46 on the front and a 48 on the second nine.
The team knew the best bet was to get at least two girls through individually based on the scoring.
“A 375 or whatever it would have took to get through, we haven’t shot that all year, so it would be a pretty unexpected round to try to do,” Schmidt said. “Overall, I thought they played really well today.”
At the No. 1 position, sophomore Courtney Draeger got a front-row seat to two of the best golfers in the state.
Holly Murphy, of Lake Geneva Badger, carded a 74, while Milton’s Taylor Hakala shot a 78. Draeger finished with a 102.
“I just told Courtney you can’t let it get in your head when they get a birdie or par and you make a bogey or double, but that’s easier said than done,” Schmidt said. “When you start counting strokes in your head and you’re like, ‘Man, I’m already down 10 strokes after the first hole.’”
Draeger has been going through a swing change, so her scores have gone a tick up, but they will come back down when the routine becomes normal.
Schmidt is excited for what he brings back at that spot.
“I know she’s going to come back super strong,” Schmidt said. “I know she’s going to work super hard in the winter with her swing coach and get a lot of reps in.”
The Eagles bring back three golfers, Draeger, Hailey Milbrath and Ainsley Howard next season.
The drive to compete at a high level has already kicked in with that group.
“They’re still a little stung from losing conference last week, and those three that are coming back next year, they said, ‘We want it back,’” Schimdt said. “That’s what I want to hear.”
The duo will tee off in the WIAA Division 1 sectional at the Highlands Course at Grand Geneva on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.
