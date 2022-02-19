ELKHORN -- The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team scored 118.35 points to place fifth at Friday's Southern Lakes Conference gymnastics meet at Elkhorn High School.
J/C scored 31.15 in the balance beam, 28.95 in the floor exercise, a season-high 32.55 in the vault and a season-best 25.7 in the uneven bars.
Senior Eden Harstford scored an 8.5 to place fifth in the vault, also scoring a 7.1 in floor exercise, 7.5 in balance beam and 7.25 in the uneven bars, setting a PR in the discipline. Harstford was 16th in the all-around with a score of 30.35.
Junior Alex Ostopowicz scored 7.45 in the floor exercise, 7.0 in balance beam, a PR of 8.25 in vault and PR of 7.4 in the uneven bars, posting a mark of 30.1 to take 17th in the all-around.
Sophomore Summer Huebel tied for seventh with a personal-best score of 8.7 in the balance beam and scored 7.45 in floor exercise.
Junior Lauren Kopelke scored 6.95 in floor exercise, 7.95 in balance beam (good for a PR), 7.6 in vault, and 5.3 in uneven bars.
Junior Reagan Kopelke scored 6.9 in floor exercise, 6.95 in balance beam, a PR of 8.15 in vault and 5.75 in uneven bars.
"We have some tough teams in our conference, but I am proud of the girls for staying focused and doing the best that we can do," Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics coach Kayla Miller said. "We, again, set multiple PR's and came close to a team score PR. We are excited to work hard this week in preparation for sectionals."
Whitewater scored 110.875 points to place sixth.
Junior Halee Peters finished 10th in the all-around with a score of 32.4. Peters posted scores of 7.9 in floor exercise, 8.7 in balance beam to tie for seventh, 8.15 in vault and 7.65 in uneven bars.
The Whippets and EagleJays both compete at this Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional hosted by Elkhorn.
