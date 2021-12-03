JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team opened its season with a third-place showing at a six-team invitational held at Jefferson High School on Friday.
The Eagles scored 108.3 points. Menomonee Falls/Germantown (127.6) defeated Sussex Hamilton (125.2) for first place.
J/C senior Eden Harstford placed third in the vault with a score of 8.3 and junior Alex Ostopowicz was 12th with a score of 7.8.
Harstford was 13th in the uneven bars with a score of 6.15.
In the balance beam, sophomore Summer Huebel (7.85) took 10th and Ostopowicz (7.65) placed 11th.
Harstford led the Eagles with a 12th-place effort in the floor exercise with a score of 6.9. Hartford took 11th in the all-around with a score of 28.3.
The Eagles have a dual at Markesan on Thursday at 6 p.m.
WHIPPETS FIFTH
Whitewater's gymnastics team took fifth with a score of 104.95.
Junior Halee Peters led the Whippets, taking fourth in the all-around with a score of 32.4. Peters won the balance beam (8.75), took third in the floor exercise (8.2), was sixth in the uneven bears (7.45) and ninth in the vault (8.0).
The Whippets compete in an invitational hosted by Janesville Craig on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.
Team scores: Menomonee Falls/Germantown 127.6, Sussex Hamilton 125.2, Jefferson/Cambridge 108.3, Markesan 106.45, Whitewater 104.95, West Allis/Hale/Divine Savior Holy Angels 103.65.
