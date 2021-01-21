JEFFERSON — Eden Harstford finished first in two events and won the all-around as the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team took down Shorewood, 109.625-106.75, Thursday at Jefferson High School.

Harstford placed first on the vault with a score of 8.3. She also finished first on the bars with a 6.75. Harstford’s all-around winning score was 29.85.

Alex Ostopowicz earned a pair of third finishes for Jefferson Thursday on vault (7.85) and all-around (26.3).

