JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team finished second at its home invitational at Jefferson High School on Friday.
Senior Alex Ostopowicz took third overall with an all-around score of 30.55 for the EagleJays, who scored 113.75 points to finish runner-up to West Allis Hale (120.95).
Ostopowicz took sixth in the floor exercise (7.70), fifth in the balance beam (7.60), third in the uneven bars (7.20) and sixth in the vault (8.05).
Junior Summer Huebel won the balance beam with a mark of 8.30. Huebel finished fifth in the floor exercise (7.75).
Senior Reagan Kopelke finished ninth overall (7.10). Sophomore Olivia Jennrich finished fifth in the vault with a score of 8.15. Jennrich took 10th overall with an all-around score of 27.20.
The EagleJays have a home dual versus Markesan on Thursday, Dec. 15.
WHIPPETS 3RD
Whitewater's gymnastics team scored 107.325 points and took third.
Senior Halee Peters was fourth in the all-around with a score of 30.375. Her highest discipline scores were the vault (8.425 to place second) and floor exercise (8.20 to finish second). Peters posted a score of 7.35 in the uneven bars, placing second in the event, and a score of 6.4 in balance beam.
Sophomore Makayla Bazeley was sixth in the all-around (29.45). She scored 7.75 in vault, 7.60 in the floor exercise, 7.15 in balance beam and 6.95 in uneven bars.
The Whippets compete in an invitational hosted by Janesville Craig on Saturday.
Team scores: West Allis Hale 120.950, Jefferson/Cambridge 113.750, Whitewater 107.325, Markesan 106.750, Shorewood 102.000, Port Washington 101.100.
