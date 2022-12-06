EagleJays 2nd at home meet
JEFFERSON -- The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team finished second at its home invitational at Jefferson High School on Friday.

Senior Alex Ostopowicz took third overall with an all-around score of 30.55 for the EagleJays, who scored 113.75 points to finish runner-up to West Allis Hale (120.95).

