MOUNT HOREB — Jefferson/Cambridge's gymnastics team ended its season with a sixth place score of 123.550 at the Mount Horeb sectional on Friday.

Senior Alex Ostopowicz led the EagleJays with a 13th place all around score of 32.100. She placed 19th on the floor exercise (8.175) and scored 8.025 on the uneven bars, 7.7 on the balance beam and 8.2 on the vault.

