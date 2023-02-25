MOUNT HOREB — Jefferson/Cambridge's gymnastics team ended its season with a sixth place score of 123.550 at the Mount Horeb sectional on Friday.
Senior Alex Ostopowicz led the EagleJays with a 13th place all around score of 32.100. She placed 19th on the floor exercise (8.175) and scored 8.025 on the uneven bars, 7.7 on the balance beam and 8.2 on the vault.
Junior Summer Huebel was 15th as an all-around with scores of 7.8 on the floor exercise, 8.7 on the beam (which tied her for tenth), 7.5 on the vault and 6.825 on the uneven bars.
Senior Reagan Kopelke was 17th as an all-around (29.3) with scores of 7.725 on the floor exercise, 7.8 on the balance beam, 8.175 on the vault and 5.6 on the uneven bars.
Sophomore Olivia Jennrich was 18th as an all-around (28.400) with scores of 7.750 on the floor exercise, 6.350 on the balance beam, 8.350 on the vault and 5.950 on the uneven bars.
Whitewater placed eighth with a 94.425 score. Senior Halee Peters was 14th as an all-around (31.425) with scores of 8.1 on the floor exercise, 8.275 on the balance beam, 8.4 on the vault and 6.650 on the uneven bars. Sophomore Nola Coburn was 19th as an all-around (23.625) with scores of 7.250 on the floor exercise, 4.7 on the balance beam, 7.625 on the vault and 4.050 on the uneven bars.
Team scores: Mount Horeb 139.4750, Elkhorn 139.200, Sauk Prairie 134.850, Baraboo 134.050, Watertown 129.550, Jefferson/Cambridge 123.550, Waterford 118.875, Whitewater 94.425.
