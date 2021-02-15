WATERFORD — The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team finished fifth at the Southern Lakes Conference meet, while Whitewater took sixth at the event held Saturday at Waterford High School.
Jefferson finished with 111.25 points, while Whitewater collected 111.025 points. Wilmot won the conference meet with 141.75 points.
Jefferson’s Eden Harstford finished 15th in the all-around competition with 29.55 points. Whitewater’s Halee Peters placed a spot behind in 16th with a 29.4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.