WATERFORD — The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team finished fifth at the Southern Lakes Conference meet, while Whitewater took sixth at the event held Saturday at Waterford High School.

Jefferson finished with 111.25 points, while Whitewater collected 111.025 points. Wilmot won the conference meet with 141.75 points.

Jefferson’s Eden Harstford finished 15th in the all-around competition with 29.55 points. Whitewater’s Halee Peters placed a spot behind in 16th with a 29.4.

