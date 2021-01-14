JEFFERSON — Eden Harstford finished fifth in the all-around competition as the Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team fell to visiting, Oconomowoc, 132.5-104.05, in a nonconference dual on Thursday night. 

Harstford rounded out the top five in the all-around with a score of 29.2. The Eagles' best finish in the dual came from Harstford in the vault, placing third with a 8.05. 

