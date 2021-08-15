Ike Roth

Ike Roth struck out nine and pitched a complete game leading the Jefferson Blue Devils to a 4-0 victory over Rio on the Home Talent Night League first round playoff opener Thursday at Fischer Field.

 Jeff Seisser

Roth scattered five hits and did not allow a Railman runner to reach third base, improving his record to 5-0 on the season while keeping the Blue Devils (6-1 Night League) alive in Night League play.

Jefferson will host Mazomanie, a 10-8 winner over Poynette, in the second round of the Night League playoffs Thursday at Fisher Field at 8 p.m.

Roby Schlesner (sac fly) and Heath Renz (single) provided RBIs in the third inning, while Derek Heffel added an RBI double in the fifth as the Blue Devils built a 4-0 advantage.

Roth scattered five hits while issuing just one walk as the Blue Devils improved to 25-5 on the season.

Spencer Wade went 2-for-3 to lead the Blue Devils at the plate.

BLUE DEVILS 4, RAILMEN 0

Rio 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

Jefferson 002 200 x — 4 6 1

Rio (ab-r-h-rbi) — Jenkins 3-0-2-0, Doleshaw 3-0-2-0, Kirchewitz 2-0-0-0, T. Kearney 2-0-0-0, B. Kearney 2-0-0-0, Henke 3-0-0-0, Black 3-0-0-0, Kokott 2-0-0-0, Farber 1-0-0-0, Dyle 2-0-1-0, Hoene 1-0-0-0, Henty 1-0-0-0. Totals — 26-0-5-0.

Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fetherston 2-0-0-0, Winter 3-2-0-0, R. Schlesner 1-1-0-1, Renz 3-0-1-1, Heffel 3-0-1-1, Laesch 3-0-0-0, T. Schlesner 2-0-1-0, Peterson 3-0-1-0, Wade 3-1-2-0. Totals — 23-4-6-3.

2B — T. Schlesner.

Pitching HO — Kokott 4 in 4+, Jenkins 2 in 2; Roth 5 in 7. ER — Kokott 3, Jenkins 0; Roth 0. SO — Kokott 1, Jenkins 1; Roth 9. BB — Kokott 3, Jenkins 0; Roth 1.

W — Roth. L — Kokott.

