JEFFERSON - The Jefferson Blue Devils and Stoughton Merchants are not strangers when it comes to postseason play. This Sunday the two Home Talent League powerhouses will meet in the Southeast Section playoffs for the fourth straight time, and this time for the section title and chance to advance to the 2021 HTL Final Four.
The second-seeded Blue Devils (26-5 overall, 9-2 SE) won both regular-season meetings, hammering out 16 hits in a 13-6 Father’s Day victory, along with a 10-1 win over the top-seeded Merchants (16-2, 10-1) in Night League action. In those two games, the Devils hit a total of five home runs and had a combined 27 hits.
Five players from the Jefferson High School 2014 state championship team - Christian and Dylan Ott, Roby and Thomas Schlesner and Heath Renz - along with five players from the program’s 2018 state runner-up team -- Evan Anfang, Reese Fetherston, Zack Peterson, Aldair Ramirez and Brandon Laesch -- make up the nucleus of this year’s team.
Chrisitan Ott and Roby Schlesner are the Blue Devils’ most dangerous hitters batting .449 and .434, respectively. Ott has six doubles and has driven in 20, while Schlesner leads the team with 43 hits, nine doubles and has 21 RBIs. Both Ott and Schlesner have scored 20 runs.
But it’s been Renz’s presence that has been felt the most. The former UW-Whitewater ace and former draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays has shined both at the plate and on the pitcher’s mound in his first season with the Blue Devils. The left-handed hitter is batting .293 with a team-leading 26 RBIs and shares the home run lead with Roby Schlesner with three.
On the mound, the hard-throwing righty is 6-1 with a team-best 1.05 earned run average. He has 83 strikeouts versus just 10 walks in 42 ⅔ innings, and also has three saves.
A team meeting determined the Blue Devils’ pitching rotation during both the Night League and Sunday League playoffs, and the decision played out perfectly. Manager Ryan Wagner went with his normal Sunday League starter, Ike Roth, in last Thursday’s Night League opener and the wily veteran came up with a gem, striking out nine while scattering five hits in a complete-game 4-0 shutout. That allowed Renz to start the Southeast Section semifinal, and he responded with nine strikeouts in 7 ⅓ innings in a 6-3 win over the Fort Atkinson Generals.
The winner advances to the 2021 HTL Final Four round-robin series which begins Aug. 29. Gametime at Stoughton’s Norse Park is 1 p.m.
