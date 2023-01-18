WATERLOO — Jefferson’s wrestlers went 1-1 at the Waterloo triangular on Tuesday.
The Eagles lost to Waterloo 48-36 and defeated Poynette 60-22.
WATERLOO — Jefferson’s wrestlers went 1-1 at the Waterloo triangular on Tuesday.
The Eagles lost to Waterloo 48-36 and defeated Poynette 60-22.
Aiden DeBlare (120 pounds) went 2-0 with pair of pins to lead the Eagles. Alex Unke (182) and heavyweight Bennett Lehman also finished 2-0.
“The team wrestled really tough against Poynette and came out with some big wins,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach EJ Pilarski said. “We also wrestled hard against Waterloo. There were lots of good matches. We had some awesome wrestling from some of our traditionally JV wrestlers who had to fill into the varsity lineup tonight. Both Logan Marshall (152) and Greyson Brusk (160) picked up their first varsity wins of the season.”
WATERLOO 48, JEFFERSON 36
106 — Avery Skalitzky (W) pinned Nick Lara (J)
113 — Brady Ebert (W) pinned Dominic Ritter (J)
120 — Aiden DeBlare (J) pinned Owen Koele (W)
126 — Devan Redenius (J) received forfeit
132 — Payton Splittgerber (J) pinned David Cefalu (W)
138 — Ryan Fugate (W) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J)
145 — Dakota Sturgill (W) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J)
152 — Jacob Soter (W) pinned Logan Marshall (J)
160 — Greyson Brusk (J) pinned Ben Ugorji (W)
170 — Trevor Firari (W) received forfeit
182 — Alex Unke (J) pinned Derek Pochowski (W)
195 — Ian Spoke (W) pinned Daniel Garcia (J)
220 — Andy Carrillo (W) pinned Cade Pagel (J)
285 — Bennett Lehman (J) received forfeit
JEFFERSON 60, POYNETTE 22
106 — Nick Lara (J) received forfeit
113 — Dominic Ritter (J) pinned Wyatt Tomlinson (P)
120 — Aiden DeBlare (J) pinned Isaiah Gauer (P)
126 — Devan Redenius (J) received forfeit
132 — William Frieden (P) major dec. Payton Splittgerber (J) 11-0
138 — Ashton Meister (P) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J)
145 — Isaac Schoenherr (J) pinned Mark Bartz (P)
152 — Logan Marshall (J) pinned Hans Mueller (P)
160 — James Amacher (P) pinned Greyson Brusk (J)
170 — Alex Vasquez (J) received forfeit
182 — Alex Unke (J) received forfeit
195 — Daniel Garcia (J) pinned Ayden Schultz (P)
220 — Jackson Geitner (P) pinned Cade Pagel (J)
285 — Bennett Lehman (J) received forfeit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.