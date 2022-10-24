SOMERS — Deerfield/Cambridge junior Martin Kimmel's strategy for earning a third trip to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships was pretty straightforward.
"I know those three Lakeside boys up in the front, they are very strong, so my plan going into this was to try to keep right up behind them and kind of use them as a pacer,” Kimmel said. "That ended up working really well for me.”
That plan also worked for Whitewater junior Nate Holden and sophomore Jack Hefty, who also followed Lakeside Lutheran’s top three runners into the finish to qualify individually in the Division 2 Racine St. Catherine’s sectional boys race on Saturday.
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys continued their season long dominance, winning a second straight sectional title handily with 33 points in unusually hot racing conditions.
Junior Cameron Weiland defended his sectional title by breaking away from the field early to win in 16 minutes, 47 seconds. Junior Mark Garcia (second, 17:06) and senior Arnold Rupnow (third, 17:08) were not far behind Weiland and put nearly 20 seconds on the next finisher.
Junior Gideon Ewerdt (tenth, 18:14) and junior Daniel Ertman (17th, 18:44) completed a team score that easily beat out runner-up qualifier Clinton’s 69 point showing. Lakeside's final two finishers were sophomores Jack Simmons (18th, 18:58) and Will Hemling (31st, 19:46), whose finishes also would have been good enough to deliver the team’s second straight trip to state.
The race time temperature in the low 70s was a dramatic change from the 40 degrees temperatures during the conference meets the previous week.
"We just wanted to run conservative in that race, because we knew what the heat was going,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
"We knew it was going to be pretty tough in the second half of that race in particular. That's where fitness and overall strength tends to rise a little bit to the surface. I just told our pack to be very cautious in the early going. Times are all out the window today. It's all about places.
The top three has been one of our strengths all year long. When you have a three headed monster like that up front, it's going to save you a lot of points and give you a bit of a margin. Now, next week, it's a different story. “(Ewert and Ertman) were almost out intentionally slower than we initially intended. The forecast, they kept getting higher and higher with the temperature, so we thought, let's just be safe in the opening stages of the race. That's not where races are won, but they can certainly be lost there.”
Weiland earned his third trip to state, having qualified individually as a freshman before leading the team to state a year ago.
"I think it shows the hard work we've put in this season, all the hard days with going out and running,” Weiland said. "The team bonding that we all have up front. We know what we can do. We were talking about this all last week, that we wanted to accomplish this. It's so great as a group to accomplish this and be sectional champions.”
Weiland stretched an 11-second lead to 22 seconds by the second mile. He finished 19 seconds ahead of Garcia and looked strong throughout despite the heat.
"My coach told me to go out a little bit slower just to maintain some speed, especially going into the last mile, when you start to feel it,” Weiland said. "It was a good start to the race. I went out in 5:12, which is pretty conservative for me. Today, the heat was kind of a factor.“
The Warriors are aiming much higher than the tenth place finish they managed as a team when they compete at this year’s state meet at Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. The Division 2 boys final starts at 2:35 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“We’re looking to finish a little bit higher and hoping the team gets first,” Weiland said. "That's our main goal. I think if we go out there and run our fastest, we've got a shot.”
Area runners snapped up the three of the five individual qualifying spots.
Holden pulled off a surprise as the top individual qualifier after placing fourth in 17:27. He’s normally the No. 2 runner behind Hefty, who also advanced with a seventh place time of 18:00 to earn his second trip to state. On this day, Holden decided to move up and improve his position.
"I passed him in the middle area,” Holden said. "I just felt like I had a little bit more in me. The heat wasn't too bad. I didn't feel it that much, surprisingly, but it's definitely there.”
Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens credited Holden for making the move.
"That was a lot of fun,” Carstens said.
"I think that everybody in the program was shocked, including Nate, that he was the number one runner, but it doesn't matter who is number one, it's about being the best that you can be. If on a given day, you are better than your teammate, that's OK. You've got to do what's best for you, and the name that's on your jersey, and just go for it.
"Today was what I would consider some tough conditions, especially after the last race when it was cold. To go from cool to hot is really hard to do. The whole field is doing it. How you deal with it is what really matters. We felt it was important to get into position early and then just endure discomfort as long as humanly possible.
"Your legs are going to be hurting and it's hard to reel in when it's hot. Nate just looked really strong and found himself as the top individual qualifier, which is super special. My advice to Jack the last mile, just live to see another day. It wasn't his best day, but we needed him to get to the finish. That's what's important. No need to kill ourselves right now.”
Hefty agreed.
"It was a rough race, a rough day, but I'm happy and Nate's happy,” Hefty said. "Oh, my God. Two people (qualifying). It's been a little up and down. It’s been more linear than last year. It's been better. My mental toughness has gone up, that's for sure. Something still feels off, but the mental toughness is better. Coach said (before the race), ‘You're already up there, you've got it. Do what you need to qualify. Pull Nate along.' In this case, he pulled me.”
Senior CJ Tomomitsu (29th, 19:36), sophomore Miles Nickelsburg (36th, 20:02) and sophomore Onyx Thompson (66th, 21:24) also scored for Whitewater, which finished fifth as a team with 140 points.
Kimmel will also be making his third state appearance after placing fifth in 17:31. He qualified with his team as a freshman, then advanced as an individual last year.
"It was rough today,” Kimmel said. "Very rough, especially with the last couple of weeks being so cold. We've held back on the training, gone a little easier to get a bit of rest on our legs and that 's definitely helped me feel a lot more fresh and I think it definitely helped me today. Seeing the course last year helps, just having the experience on the course. That was definitely a big plus.
“Next week, I am looking forward to competing. I just want to improve. I didn't do as good as I wanted to last year. This is a good opportunity to get revenge on the course.”
Senior Kalob Kimmel (34th, 19:57), junior Cody Curtis (41st, 20:11), senior Kaleb Regoli (51st, 20:36) and sophomore Carter Cole (81st 22:30) also scored for Deerfield/Cambridge, which took sixth as a team with 210 points.
Lake Mills was fifth as a team with 154 points. Sophomores Braxton Walter (10th, 19:01) and Max Kressner (26th, 19:24), junior James Haftenstein (33rd, 19:52), sophomore Saul Lopez (37th, 20:04) and freshman Jack Vogel (39th, 20:06) scored for the L-Cats.
Jefferson placed 12th with a 326 total.
Senior Aaron Johnson (48th, 20:30), sophomore Aiden DeBlare (56th, 20:51), junior Jonathon Ellifson (71st, 21:47) and sophomores Quinn Rundle (78th, 22:20) and Noah Gellendin (79th, 22:21) scored for the Eagles.
“The boys competed hard today,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “Our seniors went out on a high note. Aaron Johnson ran strong to lead the boys and Brandon Tully had a great race."
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 33, Clinton 69, Luther Prep 90, Lake Country Lutheran 139, Whitewater 140, Lake Mills 154, Deerfield/Cambridge 210, Shoreland Lutheran 220, Big Foot 243, Beloit Turner 262, Delavan-Darien 301, Edgerton 311, Jefferson 326, Racine St. Catherine’s incomplete
