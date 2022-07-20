CAMBRIDGE — Lake Geneva racer, Tyler Peterson, shot to the front of the field on Saturday evening to secure his first career Late Model feature win at Jefferson Speedway. Peterson opened up a healthy advantage over the field, only to see it erased by a caution. But he fired back into control of the event and hung on to grab his first big win at Wisconsin’s Action Track.
Laney Osborne and Ryan Laatsch paced the field to green with Laatsch taking the early lead on lap one. Scott Patrick followed up to second with Peterson on his rear bumper for third. Peterson quickly went to work on Patrick, stealing the second spot away on lap four. The first of two cautions slowed the pace on lap six, pitting Laatsch and Peterson on the front row for the restart. Peterson pounced on the lead as racing resumed, moving out front and beginning to stretch his lead. Noel Ramge moved past Laatsch to pick up the second spot with Dylan Schuyler in tow for third. Ramge couldn’t hold off Schuyler for long, relinquishing the position with point leader Jason Erickson following right behind him. As Peterson’s lead grew, Schuyler remained ahead of Erickson in third and Dale Nottestad in fourth. A caution on lap 28 erased Peterson’s advantage, closing the field in for the final 22 circuits. Peterson and Schuyler led the field back to green, and after a brief battle, Peterson reclaimed the top spot with Schuyler now trying to hold off Nottestad and Erickson. Peterson pulled back out to safe distance while Nottestad worked the low side of Schuyler for second. But in the end, it was Peterson for the win with Schuyler hanging tough to come home second. Nottestad finished third followed by Erickson and Chris Chenoweth.
In Sportsman action, it was Mike Bleecker of Watertown scored the 30 lap feature win. Starting alongside Craig Henning on row one, Bleecker battled for control. Henning hung tough on the inside while Bleecker tried to clear for the lead. Finally on lap eight, Bleecker moved ahead while Henning fell back into a battle for second with Jim Taylor. Taylor cleared for second on lap nine as Bleecker continued to show the way. Lap after lap, Bleecker led the field around the tricky quarter mile speedway. In the end, nobody had a challenge as Bleecker crossed the stripe first to pick up the win. Taylor finished second ahead of Kurt Kleven, Jason Thoma and Tyler Deporter.
Johnson Creek’s Shane Radtke Jr used a late race push to overtake Jimmy Robinson Jr at the line and claim the 30 lap Hobby Stock feature. Matthew Thoma led lap one from the pole while Steve Dobbratz and Jessica Bruenig fought for second. After a caution on lap ten, Thoma continued to lead with Robinson moving up to second on lap 12. Radtke followed into third and began to watch as Robinson challenged the leader, Thoma. Robinson peeked to the high side of Thoma on lap 18, drawing even a couple laps later. With five laps to go, Robinson cleared for the top spot with Radtke trying to following around the outside of Thoma as well. Radtke cleared for second on lap 26, setting his sights on the new leader as the laps ticked away. As they raced towards the white flag, Radtke got a run on the high side of Robinson. Radtke drew even through turns three and four coming to the checkers. At the line, it was Radtke by inches for the win with Robinson being forced to settle for second. Jim Tate Jr was third followed by Thoma and Nick Bruley.
Carson Phillips of Edgerton used a late race restart to steal the lead and claim the 20 lap Bandit feature event. Blake Nottestad led lap one from the pole with Waylon Robinson up to second. Robinsin slid past Nottestad on lap three as Nottestad began to fade. Meanwhile, Nick Schmidt was charging toward the front on the high side, moving into the top five. Schmidt drove to the outside of Gaven Smothers for second on lap four. Schmidt continued forward, getting alongside Robinson for the lead on lap five. Schmidt cleared on lap seven and began to pull away. But a caution on lap 15 set up a five lap shootout to the finish with Schmidt and Phillips side by side for the restart. As racing resumed, the duo battled wheel to wheel for control with neither driving giving an inch. Finally on the final lap, Phillips surged ahead as they raced toward the checkers. At the line, it was Phillips for the win with Schmidt, Nick Newton, Zach Barnes and Matt Krinke rounding out the top five.
Jacob Tiegan of Marion, IA, completed the clean sweep of the Legends division by capturing the 25 lap feature event. Jordan Miklas lead early from the pole with Robby Morrison up to second. After an early caution, Miklas continued to lead with Michael Weber charging up on the outside. Weber drew even on the outside of Miklas while Tiegan closed in behind them. On lap 11, Tiegan dropped to the low side and fired past Miklas and Weber to grab the lead. Tiegan held the advantage through on final caution on lap 16 while Dillon Schwanbeck made his way up to second. At the checkers, it was Tiegan for the win followed by Schwanbeck, Weber, Miklas and Morrison.
Milton’s Avery Linnerud survived an early race melee to claim the 15 lap Bandolero feature event. Harley Johnson and Easton Riedner led the field to the drop of the green flag. But on lap one, Johnson spun in front of the field collecting several cars to force an early caution. Linnerud and Rieder led the pack back to green with Linnerud moving ahead on the restart. Alex Hartwig followed up to second as they raced nose to tail until lap 11 when the yellow flag waved once again. Linnerud led the field back to green while Hartwig tried to hold off Cohen Henze for second. Henze made the pass just before the final caution of the race slowed the pace. Linnerud hung on over the final laps to secure the feature win with Henze, Hartwig, Jayden Johnson and Riedner completing the top five.
Next Saturday, July 23, is a full program of racing including the return of the Midwest Truck Series. Time trials begin at 4pm with racing at 6pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.