CAMBRIDGE — Lake Geneva racer, Tyler Peterson, shot to the front of the field on Saturday evening to secure his first career Late Model feature win at Jefferson Speedway. Peterson opened up a healthy advantage over the field, only to see it erased by a caution. But he fired back into control of the event and hung on to grab his first big win at Wisconsin’s Action Track.

Laney Osborne and Ryan Laatsch paced the field to green with Laatsch taking the early lead on lap one. Scott Patrick followed up to second with Peterson on his rear bumper for third. Peterson quickly went to work on Patrick, stealing the second spot away on lap four. The first of two cautions slowed the pace on lap six, pitting Laatsch and Peterson on the front row for the restart. Peterson pounced on the lead as racing resumed, moving out front and beginning to stretch his lead. Noel Ramge moved past Laatsch to pick up the second spot with Dylan Schuyler in tow for third. Ramge couldn’t hold off Schuyler for long, relinquishing the position with point leader Jason Erickson following right behind him. As Peterson’s lead grew, Schuyler remained ahead of Erickson in third and Dale Nottestad in fourth. A caution on lap 28 erased Peterson’s advantage, closing the field in for the final 22 circuits. Peterson and Schuyler led the field back to green, and after a brief battle, Peterson reclaimed the top spot with Schuyler now trying to hold off Nottestad and Erickson. Peterson pulled back out to safe distance while Nottestad worked the low side of Schuyler for second. But in the end, it was Peterson for the win with Schuyler hanging tough to come home second. Nottestad finished third followed by Erickson and Chris Chenoweth.

