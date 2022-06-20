Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle midfielder Mayte Navejas was a first-team all-conference selection in Rock Valley girls soccer voting held recently.
Navejas, a sophomore, totaled 11 goals on 32 total shots.
“Mayte can hold the ball like nobody’s business, regularly taking on multiple defenders at once and coming away with the ball,” Whitewater girls soccer coach Madeleine Blain said. “She is one of the technically skilled players in the conference, and one of the most tactically creative players.
“She scored our lone goals against both McFarland and Evansville. She is our team’s highest scoring player and an essential part of the midfield.”
Second-team selections include Jefferson senior defender Isabel Tackman and Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle senior defender Nikita Hartzheim.
Honorable mention honorees include Jefferson seniors Luisa Mendez and Sandra Colorado and Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle senior Adriana Dixon and sophomore Jayden Sontag.
McFarland won the Rock Valley with a record of 9-0-0, followed by Evansville at 7-2-0, East Troy at 5-3-1, Big Foot at 4-3-2, Edgerton at 4-5-0, Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle at 3-5-1, Jefferson at 2-7-0 and Clinton at 0-9-0.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
Forwards—Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland; Greta Blau, sr., McFarland; Jaden LeRoy Evansville.
Midfielders—Mayte Navejas, so., Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle; Melanie Wallisch Evansville; Casey Hill Evansville; Grace Breuchel, sr., McFarland; Elise Freeman, sr., McFarland.
Defenders—Madelin Klaehn Evansville; Kayla Stroh, sr., East Troy; Elise Gillen, sr., McFarland; Jaelyn White, sr., McFarland.
Goalkeeper—Maylani Venegas, sr., Walworth Big Foot.
Utility—Megan Gates, sr., McFarland.
Player of the Year—Grace Breuchel, McFarland
SECOND TEAM
Forwards—Lizzy Gould, sr., Edgerton; Emma Stuart Evansville; Morgan Sonderegger, sr., East Troy.
Midfielders—Nadia Kim, sr., Edgerton; Gabby Smith, so., East Troy; Lauren Stroh, sr., East Troy; Ava Dean, so., McFarland; Madison West, sr., Walworth Big Foot.
Defenders—Lindsey McIntyre, sr., Walworth Big Foot; Isabel Tackman, sr., Jefferson; Nikita Hartzheim, sr., Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle; Mallory Miller, Evansville.
Goalkeeper—Katie Krueger, Evansville.
Utility—Laurel Feggestad, sr., Edgerton.
HONORABLE MENTION
Clinton/Beloit Turner—Lacy Combs, jr.; Destiny Czarnecki, sr.
East Troy—Callie Nelson, sr.; Paige Cesar, jr.
Edgerton—Mirella Zielke, jr.; Zoe Lien, jr.
Evansville—Chinna Hermanson, so.; Hanna Johnson, jr.
Jefferson—Luisa Mendez, sr.; Sandra Colorado, sr.
McFarland—Emily Blattner, jr.; Stella Blau, jr.
Walworth Big Foot—Hannah Abram, jr.; Addie Larson, so.
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle—Adriana Dixon, sr.; Jayden Sontag, so.
