WATERTOWN — Jefferson’s boys soccer team lost to host Luther Prep 2-0 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Phoenix started off slowly by giving up far too many turnovers and errant passes. This led the Eagles to many scoring opportunities on goal as well as a couple of free kicks. One such free kick was placed well only to be brilliantly saved by the diving Aleksei Soloviyov. After the first 15 minutes or error-prone play, the Phoenix turned things around by dominating possession for really the final 65 minutes.
Even though the home team owned possession, the Jefferson defense stood taut by only allowing four shots on goal during the entire game. Though they didn’t have too many chances, the Phoenix capitalized on some nice one-time passes as Johannes Bourman passed to Matthew Koeplin who shot from 25 yards out passed the goalie. The second half was played mostly in the middle of the field until Ben Frick made a huge hustle play by going through a defender and sprinting 40 yards with the ball to shoot past the keeper on the side net. Jefferson did provide some nice offensive runs, but Luther Prep’s defense stalled any from getting too dangerous on goal. The final whistle blew with the Phoenix winning 2-0.
LUTHER PREP 2, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 — 0
Luther Prep 1 1 — 2
LP — Koelpin (Bourman) 35:14
LP — Frick 75:21
Shots — LP 4, J 1
LPS — #7 Matthew Koelpin (#6 Johannes Bourman) 35:14
