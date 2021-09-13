WALWORTH — Jefferson’s girls tennis team lost to host Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 4-3 in a Rock Valley dual on Monday.
The Eagles (11-8, 2-2 RVC) went 2-2 in singles play.
Jefferson junior Gracie Niebler fell to senior Emily Gauger 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Eagle senior Meghan Magner got beat by junior Jameson Gregory 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 2 flight.
“There’s some awfully good one singles players for a conference our size,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Gracie had a real good opponent. Both she and Meghan did about the best they thought they could do.”
Jefferson junior Lilly Duddeck (No. 3 flight) won 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 versus senior Anna Rolfs and Eagle junior Alexa Medina got past sophomore Lauren Decker 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Jefferson’s lone point came from freshmen Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel, who topped seniors Angelina Anderson and Dejanira Ortiz 6-1, 6-3.
“Three doubles looked good,” Rogers said. “Both Aeryn and Bre did a nice job finishing at the net when the ball came to them and didn’t let the opponent back in it.”
At the No. 1 doubles flight, Eagle juniors Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano fell to seniors Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman 6-3, 6-3 while freshmen Amy Kamenick and Hildie were edged 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 by seniors Madison West and Natalie Lohse.
“One doubles were ahead both sets but couldn’t pull it off,” Rogers said. “No. 2 doubles won the first set. As a whole, I thought we played well.”
The Eagles have their last conference match on Thursday at home against McFarland at 4:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.