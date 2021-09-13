WALWORTH — Jefferson’s girls tennis team lost to host Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 4-3 in a Rock Valley dual on Monday.

The Eagles (11-8, 2-2 RVC) went 2-2 in singles play.

Jefferson junior Gracie Niebler fell to senior Emily Gauger 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Eagle senior Meghan Magner got beat by junior Jameson Gregory 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 2 flight.

“There’s some awfully good one singles players for a conference our size,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Gracie had a real good opponent. Both she and Meghan did about the best they thought they could do.”

Jefferson junior Lilly Duddeck (No. 3 flight) won 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 versus senior Anna Rolfs and Eagle junior Alexa Medina got past sophomore Lauren Decker 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Jefferson’s lone point came from freshmen Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel, who topped seniors Angelina Anderson and Dejanira Ortiz 6-1, 6-3.

“Three doubles looked good,” Rogers said. “Both Aeryn and Bre did a nice job finishing at the net when the ball came to them and didn’t let the opponent back in it.”

At the No. 1 doubles flight, Eagle juniors Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano fell to seniors Amanda Leek and Maggie Norman 6-3, 6-3 while freshmen Amy Kamenick and Hildie were edged 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 by seniors Madison West and Natalie Lohse.

“One doubles were ahead both sets but couldn’t pull it off,” Rogers said. “No. 2 doubles won the first set. As a whole, I thought we played well.”

The Eagles have their last conference match on Thursday at home against McFarland at 4:15 p.m.

BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 4,

JEFFERSON 3

Singles: Gauger, BF/WB, def. Niebler 6-3, 6-0; Gregory, BF/WB, def. Magner 6-2, 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Rolfs 6-1, 3-6, 10-5; Medina, J, def. Decker 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Leek/Norman, BF/WB, def. O’Reilly/Arellano 6-3, 6-4; Lohse/West, BF/WB, def. Kamenick/Dempsey 4-6, 6-1, 10-7; Messmann/Mengel, J, def. Anderson/Ortiz 6-1, 6-3.

Recommended for you

Load comments