JEFFERSON — The Jefferson girls tennis team beat visiting Whitewater 7-0 in a Rock Valley dual on Thursday.
Gracie Niebler, a junior for the Eagles, got past Whippet sophomore Emilia Houwers 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
“Gracie Niebler looked real sharp and played maybe her best match of the year,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Niebler beat Emilia Houwers who beat her previously. Gracie was pretty much in control of the first set. The second set was a little closer. Gracie did a great job of keeping the ball alive and playing her opponent. Pleased with her performance.”
Jefferson senior Meghan Magner topped Whitewater senior Anisa Dauti 7-5, 6-4.
“Magner really got tested,” Rogers said. “That match went back and forth, back and forth. Meghan hung in there tough and did what she had to do to come out with the win. Proud of her since it was over a two-hour match. She was the last match on the court and even the JVs were done.”
Junior Lilly Duddeck beat senior Brennan Fox-Simes 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 singles flight and junior Alexa Medina defeated freshman Isabell Aranda 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 4 flight.
In doubles, the Eagles’ top flight of juniors Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano topped sophomores Mariana Aranda and Vanesa Wence 6-2, 6-1. At the No. 2 flight, freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick defeated sophomore Leah Newmann and freshman Maria Martinez 6-1, 6-1. Senior Aurelia Rutkowski and freshman Aeryn Messmann were 6-2, 6-1 winners versus freshmen Jackie Franco and Liz Servin.
“The rest of the singles and all the doubles played great and were in control the whole time,” Rogers said. “Overall, it was a real good showing for us. We are going to try and keep it going Monday when we go and play Big Foot. Frosting on the cake today was the junior varsity winning 5-0.”
LAKE MILLS 6,
MAYVILLE 1
LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls tennis team won a Capitol Conference dual at home against Mayville 6-1 on Thursday.
The L-Cats swept doubles play, including a 6-1, 6-1 victory by Katrina Breaker and Hannah Alexander versus Hermanson Naudia and Allie Boelk at the No. 1 flight. Nev Ninneman and Chloe Thompson (No. 2 flight) topped Kaitlyn Billington and Adelae Kewley 6-3, 6-2 while Erin Williams and Remy Klawitter were 6-0, 6-4 winners over Kaitlyn Elbies and Lizzy Werner.
In singles, Claudia Curtis (No. 1 flight) earned a resounding 6-0, 6-0 win while Sydney Williams (No. 2 flight) won 6-0, 6-1 and Nina Sapp (No. 4 flight) earned a 6-3, 6-1 decision. The L-Cats’ Ava Schmidt lost 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
