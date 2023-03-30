WHITEWATER — Whitewater’s boys track and field team placed sixth while the girls team finished seventh at the Rock Valley Indoor Conference meet at UW-Whitewater on Thursday.
Sophomore Jack Hefty won the 1,600 meter run in 4 minutes, 38 seconds and junior teammate Nate Holden finished fifth (4:59).
The Whippets’ 1,600 relay won by over six and a half seconds in 3:43.
Senior Jake Kuhlow finished second in the shot put with a mark of 46 feet, 5 inches and senior teammate Connor Raupp placed third (45-10 1/2).
Junior Quincy Boudreau finished third in the 55 meter hurdles in 10.35 seconds.
Senior C.J. Tomomitsu placed third in the pole vault (11-0).
Sophomore Traysen Thomason finished fifth in the triple jump (36-7 1/4).
For the girls team, sophomore Athena Soto finished second in the 400 in 1:06.
Senior Evie Troxel finished second in the pole vault (10-3).
Freshman Sydney Schilt placed fourth in the 200 in 28.39.
Jefferson’s girls team placed ninth while the boys team finished 10th.
Senior Jocelyn Ramirez placed third in the 1,600 meter run in 6 minutes, 3 seconds.
Junior Alexis Dobson finished fourth in the shot put (31 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
For the boys, sophomore Derek Morrison placed sixth in the 800 in 2:16.
"We had another great meet," Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. "We were able to get a lot of athletes to compete tonight. Jocelyn Ramirez continues to show her strength as a leader of our distance crew.
"A newcomer who has been growing and leading for us on the boys' side is Lucas Frank. He has been able to, in his first year in track, compete at a high level and really show toughness in his competitiveness. Another first-year guy, Derek Morrison ran an outstanding 800 tonight. Emma Reidl, a senior captain, showed grit tonight when she had an injured leg in long jump, but still ran her 55 meter dash and led off our 1,600 relay team. Alexis Dobson is showing great consistency in shot put, placing fourth today.
"We are so proud of our athletes competing in different events and doing what it takes for our team to be successful."
Jefferson has a Rock Valley triangular at Whitewater High School on Tuesday.
Team scores — girls: Brodhead/Juda 99.5, East Troy 82, McFarland 78, Clinton 71, Edgerton 64, Big Foot 51, Whitewater 31, Evansville 28, Jefferson 25, Beloit Turner 24.5.
Team scores — boys: Clinton 89.5, Big Foot 83, East Troy 76, McFarland 65, Brodhead/Juda 62.5, Whitewater 59, Edgerton 51, Beloit Turner 44, Evansville 34, Jefferson 9.
