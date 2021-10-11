Two area athletes earned special qualifier berths to the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament this week at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison.

Competing in Division 2 matches on Thursday are Lake Mills junior Claudia Curtis and Jefferson junior Grace Niebler.

Curtis (20-5) will face Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Jameson Gregory (18-3) in a singles match at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Niebler (11-13) will face New London senior Paeton Kringel (12-10) in a singles match at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“I was pleased she got in since she certainly deserves it,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said.

“She has played some good competition this year with lots of Division 1 schools involved. She has worked hard all season.”

