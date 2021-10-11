Two area tennis players earn special qualifier berths for state tourney Oct 11, 2021 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two area athletes earned special qualifier berths to the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament this week at the Nielsen Tennis Center in Madison.Competing in Division 2 matches on Thursday are Lake Mills junior Claudia Curtis and Jefferson junior Grace Niebler.Curtis (20-5) will face Big Foot/Williams Bay junior Jameson Gregory (18-3) in a singles match at approximately 5:45 p.m.Niebler (11-13) will face New London senior Paeton Kringel (12-10) in a singles match at approximately 6:30 p.m.“I was pleased she got in since she certainly deserves it,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said.“She has played some good competition this year with lots of Division 1 schools involved. She has worked hard all season.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
