CLINTON — The Jefferson volleyball team won its first conference game of the season with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 road win over RVC foe Clinton on Tuesday.

Aidyn Messmann had 11 kills, one block for the Eagles (3-13, 1-6 RVC). Mackenzie Thom contributed five digs while Savannah Serdynski tallied 22 assists, four aces.

Jefferson hosts Turner on Senior Night Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

