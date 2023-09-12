Jefferson volleyball
EAST TROY — Jefferson’s volleyball team lost to host East Troy 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 in Rock Valley play on Tuesday.

Ella Fetherston led the Eagles with 11 digs and two aces, adding one block. Finley Sikora added seven kills, Jaden Sikora put up 17 assists and Ashlyn Enke also made one block.

  
