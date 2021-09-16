DEFOREST -- Fort Atkinson's girls volleyball team earned a 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 Badger Conference road win over DeForest on Thursday.

The Blackhawks (6-3, 2-2 Badger) snap a two-game league skid.

Fort plays in an invitational hosted by Watertown on Saturday.

BRODHEAD 3, JEFFERSON 0

BRODHEAD -- Jefferson's volleyball team lost to host Brodhead 25-21, 25-12, 25-13 a Rock Valley game on Thursday.

Presley Biwer had five kills for the Eagles and Savannah Serdynski finished with seven digs.

