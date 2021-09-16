Volleyball roundup: Fort rallies past DeForest; Brodhead sweeps Jefferson Sep 16, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEFOREST -- Fort Atkinson's girls volleyball team earned a 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 Badger Conference road win over DeForest on Thursday.The Blackhawks (6-3, 2-2 Badger) snap a two-game league skid.Fort plays in an invitational hosted by Watertown on Saturday.BRODHEAD 3, JEFFERSON 0BRODHEAD -- Jefferson's volleyball team lost to host Brodhead 25-21, 25-12, 25-13 a Rock Valley game on Thursday.Presley Biwer had five kills for the Eagles and Savannah Serdynski finished with seven digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
