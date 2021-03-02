JEFFERSON — There is no better way to test a young team than a season-opening matchup against the reigning conference champions.
The Jefferson volleyball team started up its season with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-12 loss to McFarland Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.
Jefferson earned an early 3-1 lead before McFarland — who won the Rock Valley Conference last season with a 9-0 record — scored eight of the next 12 points to take a 9-7 advantage. The Spartans then went on a 12-4 run to make it 21-11, forcing an Eagle timeout.
Jefferson stopped the run out of the break with a point, but ended up losing the first set 25-13.
McFarland continued to roll with their set-one momentum in the second when the Spartans took a 7-1 lead. The Eagles weathered the storm, however, going on a 6-4 spurt to make it 11-7.
But four straight McFarland points forced a Jefferson timeout as the board read 15-7 during the break. The Eagles scored four straight points down 24-11, but the Spartans were able to close out the second 25-15.
It was more of the same in the third set as McFarland held Jefferson to its lowest-set total in the match, winning 25-12.
Junior Aidyn Messmann recorded a team-high three kills, while sophomore Mackenzie Thom added two kills in the loss. Messmann and junior Presley Biwer both had 1.5 blocks, tied for a team-high.
Biwer, Thom and junior Emily Zilisch all served up one ace on the night and junior Savannah Serdynski finished with a team-high six assists.
McFARLAND 3, JEFFERSON 0
McFarland 25 25 25
Jefferson 13 15 12
Kills — J Messmann 3. Assists — J Serdynski 6. Aces — J Zilisch 1, Biwer 1, Thom 1. Blocks — J Biwer 1.5, Messmann 1.5.
Whitewater 3, Edgeron 1
WHITEWATER — Senior Emme Bullis and sophomore Kindyl Kilar combined for 34 kills and Whitewater bounced back from a first-set loss to earn a 15-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 home win over Edgerton Tuesday.
Kilar led the Whippets with 18 kills, while Bullis added 16 kills.
Caleigh Yang recorded a team-best 18 digs. Bullis and Kilar collected 16 and 14 digs, respectively. Senior setter Cora Linos had 31 assists on the night to go along with a block. Bullis and Kilar each connected on four aces in the victory.
WHITEWATER 3, EDGERTON 1
Whitewater 15 25 26 25
Edgerton 25 22 24 17
Kills — WW Kilar 18. Assists — WW Linos 31. Digs — Yang 18. Aces — Killar 4, Bullis 4. Blocks — Linos 1.
