Warriors knock off Pumas
LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team swept visiting Poynette 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 in a Capitol North match on Thursday.

Ella Schuetz tallied a game-high 10 kills for the Warriors, who also got eight kills, two blocks from Jenna Shadoski. Marissa Duddeck, Grace Plitzuweit and Cheyenne Johnson served two aces apiece. Johnson led Lakeside (14-8, 4-1 Capitol North) with 20 digs and Duddeck chipped in 13. Olivia Ibeling tallied 2.5 blocks and Olivia Bartels put up 33 assists.

