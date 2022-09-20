Whitewater, P-E win
BELOIT -- The Whitewater volleyball team swept host Beloit Turner 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.

The Whippets (14-6, 3-1 Rock Valley) did not trail in any of the sets. Kindyl Kilar led the Whippets offensively with 16 kills, adding three aces. Callie Grosinske finished with 21 assists, Cali Kopecky also served three aces, Caleigh Yang totaled 10 digs and Jenna Pope recorded three blocks.

