BELOIT -- The Whitewater volleyball team swept host Beloit Turner 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Whippets (14-6, 3-1 Rock Valley) did not trail in any of the sets. Kindyl Kilar led the Whippets offensively with 16 kills, adding three aces. Callie Grosinske finished with 21 assists, Cali Kopecky also served three aces, Caleigh Yang totaled 10 digs and Jenna Pope recorded three blocks.
"I love that we are playing with confidence and as a team," Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. "It didn’t matter who was in the match, the play remained solid all the way through. Every member of our squad saw playing time and produced.
"Jenna is a force in the middle both offensively and defensively. She had three big blocks and is truly dominating. We hope to continue to play with the same determination we have had all season. This is a fun team to watch and be part of."
The Whippets travel to face Edgerton on Thursday.
MCFARLAND 3, JEFFERSON 0
MCFARLAND -- Jefferson's volleyball team lost to host McFarland 25-14, 25-11, 25-3 in a Rock Valley match on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Enke led the Eagles with two kills, Jaden Sikora added one ace and two assists while Addison McMahon contributed five digs.
Jefferson's JV1 team won 25-22, 25-9, 25-9 and its JV2 team won 25-4, 25-9.
Jefferson hosts Turner for Parents Night on Thursday.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 3, COUNTRY DAY SCHOOL 0
WAUNAKEE -- Palmyra-Eagle's volleyball team swept host Madison Country Day School 25-20, 25-11, 25-23 in a Trailways Conference match on Tuesday.
Bri Covarrubias led the Panthers with eight kills. Molly Nettesheim and Teagan Koutsky served four aces apiece. Koutsky added 42 digs. Ella Rupinski contributed a block kill and Page Scheel tallied 42 assists.
BELLEVILLE 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
BELLEVILLE -- The Cambridge volleyball team was swept 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 by the Belleville Wildcats on Tuesday.
Sophomore Ava Lehmann led the Blue Jays (2-10 overall, 0-6 conference) with seven kills. Sophomore Megan Bernhardt recorded six kills.
Senior Kayla Roidt recorded five kills and served two aces. Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft had four kills and one ace.
