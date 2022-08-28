WHITEWATER — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team opened the season with a second place showing at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invitational this weekend.

In Gold Tier 1 play on Saturday, the Warriors earned a 25-23, 25-22 win over Bloomer to secure second place. Lakeside lost to eventual champion Union Grove 28-26, 25-14 earlier in the day. Lakeside finished 6-2, winning 12 of 17 sets overall.

