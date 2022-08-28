WHITEWATER — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team opened the season with a second place showing at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invitational this weekend.
In Gold Tier 1 play on Saturday, the Warriors earned a 25-23, 25-22 win over Bloomer to secure second place. Lakeside lost to eventual champion Union Grove 28-26, 25-14 earlier in the day. Lakeside finished 6-2, winning 12 of 17 sets overall.
The Warriors earned straight-set wins in Pool D over Clinton, Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha St. Joseph while falling to Union Grove 25-19, 25-11, placing second in the pool to end up in the Gold A bracket, where the team rallied past McFarland 22-25, 25-18, 15-13 and swept Platteville 25-17, 25-15.
Senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit led Lakeside offensively with 64 kills, also serving 11 aces. Senior middle Marissa Duddeck totaled 33 kills, adding seven aces and 15 blocks.
Sophomore defensive specialist Aubrey Wilke and senior libero Cheyenne Johnson had seven aces apiece. Junior middle Olivia Ibeling and senior right side hitter Jenna Shadoski each registered 8.5 blocks.
Senior setter Olivia Bartels produced 142 assists, surpassing 1,000 career assists in the Platteville match.
“When Olivia first came to Lakeside as a freshman, she had never set before,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “But we saw great form, quickness and good leadership and we knew we needed that in a setter.
“She has worked hard over the years to fulfill that role and became our primary setter last season. So for her to hit her 1,000 career assist in just over a year is pretty incredible.”
Duddeck was named to the all-tournament team.
“Marissa worked hard all weekend as a 6-rotation middle,” Krauklis said. “She was a force offensively hitting in several zones, and defensively leading our team in blocks. She also has a great serve, and it was her two service aces that clinched our last two points in the third set against McFarland.”
The Warriors are giddy about their prospects as a team this season.
“I was happy to see a total team effort through every match,” Krauklis said. “Many girls contributed in different ways. Grace Plitzuweit had a solid weekend hitting. Her ability to read the defense and hit different shots has really improved since last year and we were able to rely on that when we needed to score points.
“Our defense was scrappy. We have several capable back row players and that passing consistency combined with the leadership of an experienced libero helped us in some long rallies against good teams like McFarland and Union Grove.
“We definitely have improvements to make, but we have a solid start and a team full of great attitudes and a willingness to learn. We are looking forward to a fun season.”
WHIPPETS 11TH
Whitewater’s volleyball team took 11th at the event, posting a 5-3 record while winning 12 of 18 sets overall.
The Whippets went 1-3 in Pool B play on Friday. Whitewater topped Lodi 27-25, 25-16 before falling in three sets to Shoreland Lutheran and Heritage Christian and losing in two sets to Bloomer, which took third overall.
The Whippets beat Bradford 25-9, 25-20 and topped Merrill 25-20, 25-21 to win the Silver C bracket, earning a spot in Silver Tier 1, where Whitewater topped Monona Grove 25-22, 25-21 and beat Evansville 25-15, 25-20 to win the pool.
Senior Kindyl Kilar, who was named to the nine-player all-tournament team, led Whitewater offensively with 90 kills, adding 18 aces and 64 digs. Senior Jenna Pope registered 14 blocks, sophomore Calli Grosinske totaled 118 assists, senior Cali Kopecky totaled seven aces and senior Caleigh Yang finished with 60 digs.
“I can not say this enough, I am incredibly proud of how this team is coming together, battling for each other, committing to running a faster offense and willing to dig in on defense,” Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. “They are a true team, working together and battling. To say I am proud of them is an understatement.
“Everything we do this season is about our team. We have far more weapons this year, and the athletes are embracing their potential to contribute to this team. It has been so fun to be part of their growth, and I count myself blessed to be called their coach.”
EAGLES, PANTHERS GO 2-6
Jefferson’s volleyball team went 2-6 as the event. The Eagles went 0-4 in Pool E action with straight-set losses to Milton, Platteville, New Berlin Eisenhower and a three-set defeat to Kenosha Tremper.
Jefferson then went 2-2 in the Bronze A pool, topping Palmyra-Eagle 25-9, 25-23 and defeating Clinton 28-30, 25-22, 15-4 before a three-set loss to Beloit Memorial and a two-set loss to Lodi.
Palmyra-Eagle also finished 2-6. The Panthers went 0-4 in Pool C action before splitting their two matches in the Bronze A Pool. Palmyra-Eagle beat Clinton and rallied past Beloit Memorial while losing to Jefferson and Lodi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.