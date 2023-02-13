JEFFERSON - The WIAA unveiled its new super regional format for wrestling, with the idea of bunching more schools together in the opening round so that a greater number of ranked wrestlers got a chance to compete at the sectional competition.
Opinions varied at the inaugural Division 2 super regional held at Jefferson High School on Saturday.
"It's a little bit longer day, but it's the same format (in the end)," Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. "Instead of two qualifiers, we're getting four."
"Jury's still out for me on that one," Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach Clayton Grow said. "I don't know if I like it. We've been here (10 hours). That's a long day for all these guys."
In the past, regionals with fewer teams and smaller rosters made for some quick days. Having more wrestlers, and more of a higher caliber, made for a longer day and a tougher road for everyone.
Whitewater navigated the tougher road with ease.
The Whippets won the super regional with super depth, qualifying eight wrestlers for the Evansville sectional and repeating as regional champion with 214 points.
"Great day,” Whitewater wrestling coach John Schimming said. "We've put together two nice weeks. Conference, we wrestled really well and came in second. We came in today and I said, ‘If you guys wrestle like you did at the conference meet, you'll take care of business,' and they did. It was a fun day.”
Traysen Thomason (138 pounds) and Aaron Porras (160) won weight class titles for the Whippets. CJ Tomomitsu (126), Connor Friend (132) and Adair Porras (145) each placed second. Jasen Porras (106), Victor Hernandez (120) and Payton Lyon (182) each took third.
Thomasen (25-15) pinned Martin Luther’s Deondre Williams in 4 minutes, 36 seconds of the quarterfinal, then earned a hard-fought 9-8 decision over Lake Country Lutheran’s Josh Vandre in the semifinals. In the title match, he won an 8-4 decision over Luther Prep’s Aleksei Soloviyov, controlling the match from the outset.
“Traysen winning, it was big for him,” Schimming said.
Aaron Porras (32-9) pinned his way into the finals, where he came away with a 6-5 decision over Martin Luther’s L’Shawn Taylor (31-2).
Porras countered a move by Taylor on the edge for the opening takedown in the first period and held on from there against a wrestler who attacked opponents like a blocking sled with fast bull rushes. He took Porras down twice with double leg shots and felt he connected on a third one late in the match.
It appeared to some that Porras was backing up and would be hit for stalling with five seconds left. Taylor additionally took Porras to the mat immediately afterwards, but Porras rolled him through just as the buzzer sounded.
After the officials talked it over, they awarded no points to Taylor, and the title belonged to Porras.
"Aaron had a tough match against a strong, fast kid in the final,” Schimming said. “That's why you have two referees. Aaron was a sectional qualifier last year. He’s been working hard and he’s stepped up as a leader for us."
Tomomitsu (29-10) also reached the final two pins, then lost by fall to Lake Country Lutheran’s Sam Buchholtz at 1:01 of the title match.
Friend (32-10) also won two falls and lost in the finals by a 5-1 decision to East Troy's Zane Sprager.
Adair Porras (14-15) went 3-1 on the day and wrestled his way back to second place with an 8-2 decision over Martin Luther’s Eli Lofy and a first period pin against East Troy’s Jacob Ginal in the placement matches.
"Odair has really come on,” Schimming said. "He was 3-2 last week and only lost one today."
Jasen Porras (19-15) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision. Hernandez (13-6) went 3-2 with two pins. Lyon (23-14) reached the finals with one pin and one forfeit, and racked up a 10-4 lead in the finals on Lake Country Lutheran’s Matthew Dobson before running out of gas and losing by fall at 4:53. He was also pinned in a wrestleback for second.
Jason Villegas (113) placed sixth. Nate Black (152) finished 1-2. Jesus Barajas (170) went 2-2. Avi Kalra (195) was 1-3. Ethan Bartel (220) went 1-2. Heavyweight Deavion Olson went 0-2.
"We had some wrestlers finish higher than I thought they might,” Schimming said. “I thought we would have some sectional qualifiers, and we have eight.”
The Whippets compete in a Division 2 team sectional on Tuesday at Evansville. They face Belmont/Platteville, while Martin Luther takes on Evansville in the other semifinal. The winner advances to the team state tournament.
Tournament host Jefferson finished seventh with 143 points, led by three sectional qualifiers.
Colton Stanley (113) and Aiden DeBlare (120) each placed second, while Payton Splittgerber (132) wrestled back for fourth.
Stanley (9-4) reached the finals with two pins and one decision, then lost an 11-0 major decision to East Troy's Jack Pluess in the title match.
DeBlare (32-15) recorded two first period pins to make the title match, then lost by fall to Martin Luther's Zion Saillee at 3:16.
Splittgerber (15-19) went 2-2 with two first period pins.
"Colton is a second year wrestler and he's going to the sectional as a No. 2," Jefferson co-wrestling coach EJ Pilarski said. "DeBlare made it as a 2. He barely made it through last year, but it is his goal to qualify for state this year.
Payton wrestled a really tough wrestleback. He stuck the kid and made it to sectionals as a sophomore. It's a feat to get there. These guys are students of the sport."
Chase Wangness (126), Isaac Schoenherr (145) and Nolan Burzlaff (152) each finished fifth. Ryan Haffelder (138) and Alex Unke (170) both took sixth. Nick Lara (106) and Alex Unke (170) each went 1-2. Alex Vasquez (160) went 2-2. Ayden Mitchell (220) went 0-2.
"The kids wrestled really hard," Pilarski said. "There's room for improvement, but they will hit the wrestling room hard. This group is awesome. They try really hard to make improvements. They are super young."
Lake Mills finished eighth with 107 points and qualified four wrestlers for the sectional.
Owen Burling won the 170 title. Ben Buchholtz placed second at 195. Eddy Eveland was third at 160. Ethan Evenson placed fourth at 120.
Burling (34-9) reached the finals with a 14-5 major decision over Grafton's Louis Berns in the quarterfinals and a pin in 2:55 over Catholic Memorial's Ben Kalawa in the semifinals.
From there, he won a finals rematch with Lakeside Lutheran's Colten Schultz by a 5-1 decision.
Burling won the regular season dual meeting, while Schultz earned a 13-6 decision in the Capitol Conference finals a week ago.
This time, Burling won a more defensive match.
He gained the upper hand with a single leg takedown with 35 seconds left in the first period and never trailed. Schultz scored a second period escape in just over a minute, and a late scramble resulted in no points.
Burling chose down to start the third period and was warned for stalling with a minute to go, but Schultz was penalized a point for locked hands with 49 seconds to go.
Leading by two, Burling fought off Schultz's attempts to turn him and swam out of his grasp to score a match-clinching reversal in the closing seconds.
"They've wrestled many times throughout the years, at many levels," Braund said. "They have a long history.
"Owen wrestled solid all day. Honestly, regionals is a great tournament to have your first tournament win, because he's always come in second in every tournament we've had this year. It's nice to get that win."
Buchholtz (8-3) earned his fourth and final sectional berth despite missing most of the season with a hamstring injury. He won a 4-1 decision over East Troy's Blake Kader in the quarterfinals and a pin in 5:46 over Martin Luther's Jalen Perera in the semifinals.
The win over Perera took everything in the tank for Buchholtz. He hit a double leg takedown early in the match to take a 6-2 lead, but was put to his back and led just 6-5 entering the final period.
He needed injury stoppage time between periods, and fought off attempts to turn him despite being in obvious pain. In the end, Perera ran out of gas and Buchholtz was able to reverse and pin him, but he wasn't about to compete in the finals against Medina.
"With Owen and Ben, I have coached these kids for nine years," Braund said. "With Ben throughout his high school career, these last four years, it's been a lot of duct tape and glue to keep him together. Glad we could get him through again. Four time sectional qualifier. That's a pretty big deal."
Eveland (25-16) went 2-2 with a pair of technical falls.
Evenson (22-14) also finished 2-2 with two pins.
"Eddy broke through as a senior," Braund said. "He came in third twice before. He took third again, but this time made it through.
"This is Ethan's first time wrestling regionals as a junior. In previous years, he got hurt. He probably would have made it through. I'm glad he was healthy enough where we could get him here, because I knew his abilities that he could get through.
"We have a young team, but the good kids we have showed what they can do."
Mason Wollin (138) placed fifth.
Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152) and heavyweight Esteban Moreno each finished 1-2.
Gabriel Logothetis (106), Maximos Kressner (126), Colton Spiegelhoff (145), Gibson Hale (182) and Thomas Cassady (220) each went 0-2.
Lakeside Lutheran finished tenth with 89 points, led by third place finishes from Sam Schmidt at 152 and Schultz at 170.
Schmidt (18-8) reached the finals with a pair of technical falls, then lost a 3-1 decision to Waltersdorf in the title match. He broke a scoreless tie with a second period escape, but Waltersdorf escaped six seconds into the third period and countered a shot attempt by Schmidt for the winning takedown with 1:10 to go.
Luther Prep's Silas Hillmer won a 6-4 decision over Schmidt in a wrestleback match for second place.
Schultz (28-5) reached the finals with a pair of second period pins, then lost to Burling. In a wrestleback match for second, he lost a 10-3 decision to Kalawa.
"I think their championship matches took a lot out of them," Grow said. "They wanted to win it. They didn't have enough to finish in the second place matches.
I hope (Schultz and Burling) get a chance to meet again in sectionals. If it's ping pong, then I think Colten's got the next one."
Owen Fleming (120) and Gabe Weidner (132) each placed fifth. Zach Hallman (126) and Ryan Schultz (145) took sixth. Sebastian Murray (182) went 1-2. Brayden Luebke (106), Caleb Studnicka (113), Dane McIlvain (138) and Corben Meyer each finished 0-2.
The top three finishers in each weight class at the sectional advance to the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament.
Team scores: Whitewater 214, Martin Luther 191, East Troy 187, Lake Country Lutheran 165, Shoreland Lutheran 148, Luther Prep 146, Jefferson 143, Lake Mills 107, Grafton 91, Lakeside Lutheran 89, Catholic Memorial 87, Pius XI 37, Columbus 4
