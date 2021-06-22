BRODHEAD — Greg Fetherston has never had more confidence in a team than this year's Jefferson squad.
So even when the Eagles got down 4-0 in their sectional final game against Mount Horeb, there was nothing but trust from the Jefferson head coach that his team would be holding a sectional plaque after seven innings.
The Eagles made good on their coaches' confidence as the Jefferson baseball team earned a trip to state with a 12-9 win over Mount Horeb in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final Tuesday at Brodhead High School.
"I've never been more confident than in a group like this," Fetherston said. "These guys work hard, they're resilient and they wanted it. We've had great focus, great practices and great prep work this season.
"I couldn't be more happy for a group of guys that waited and waited and got a chance. They didn't let a punch in the face stop them."
The second-seeded Vikings (16-8) started off the sectional final with a grand slam from Sam Kellesvig in the bottom of the first inning.
Top-seeded Jefferson (24-6) responded with 10 runs in the second and third innings combined and never trailed the rest of the way.
"I thought we were calm," said starting pitcher Tyler Butina. "We got in the dugout and talked. We had to score some runs to win anyways."
Butina admittedly didn't have his best stuff on the mound Tuesday, but he did at the plate.
The powerful left-handed hitter launched two home runs, including a grand slam and a much needed solo shot in the top of the seventh inning to give Jefferson some breathing room.
He finished the game 3-for-3, driving in six runs.
"I didn't pitch my greatest, but I made sure to make it up with the bat," Butina said.
After Butina's first inning struggles on the hill, the Eagles responded with five runs in the top of the second.
Luis Serrano was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the first run of the game for Jefferson, and then Butina singled in Aiden Behm the next at-bat to make it 4-2 Vikings.
Isaiah Hoffman tied the game at 4-4 when he singled on a line drive to right field to score Carson Fairfield and Serrano.
Aaron Heine connected on the team's third straight single to score Evan Neitzel, giving the Eagles a 5-4 advantage.
All five of the runs came with two outs in the inning.
Butina settled down a bit on the mound, allowing just one run in the bottom of the second.
Jefferson got the bats going again in the third inning.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Serrano singled in Behm to give Jefferson a 6-5 lead.
Then, Butina got some revenge.
Butina paid back Mount Horeb's first-inning grand slam with a bases-loaded homer of his own to give Jefferson a 10-5 lead.
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Vikings started to creep back.
Mount Horeb scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and added one more in the sixth to trim the deficit to 10-9 heading into the seventh inning.
With the pressure mounting and all the momentum in the Viking dugout, Butina struck again.
On a 3-1 count, Butina got hold of a pitch and sent a shot to right field.
"They (home run pitches) were just nice, low and inside where I can just golf them," Butina said.
The homer not only gave Jefferson an 11-9 lead, but also provided some much needed breathing room.
The Eagles added some more insurance in the seventh when Eli Hoffman singled in Isaiah Hoffman to make it 12-9.
"For us to respond with two in the seventh was huge," Fetherston said. "Eli Hoffman was another senior that stepped up with a huge at-bat."
Neitzel pitched Mount Horeb into two ground outs and a strikeout to end the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.
"Our little bulldog Evan Neitzel isn't flashy, but he gets strikes," Fetherston said.
Fairfield finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate. Fairfield, Serrano, Butina and Behm each scored twice in the win.
Jefferson took down Rock Valley Conference champion Beloit Turner in a rubber match to reach the sectional final on Tuesday. The Eagles blanked the Trojans 2-0 in the semis to earn a berth in the final.
"Our guys just battled, battled, battled," Fetherston said. "Grind and believe have been our two key words, and they did that. I want to thank my staff because they put in a ton of hours and time."
The Eagles will play in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament Wednesday in Grand Chute.
"Im excited because I think it's a once-in-a-life-time opportunity," Butina said. "Especially with this team with all the seniors on it. We didn't get a season last year so we made it up this year with a great group of guys."
JEFFERSON 12, MOUNT HOREB 9
Jefferson 055 000 2 — 12 16 0
Mount Horeb 410 031 0 — 9 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Butina 3.1-4-5-3-1; MH: Hellenbrand 4.2-5-2-2-0.
Leading hitters — J: Butina 3x3 (2xHR), Heine 2x5, Pinnow 2x5, Fairfield 4x4, Behm 2B; MH: Woller 2x3, Schaller 2x2, Bogue 2x4, Kellesvig HR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.