JEFFERSON — Four swimmers helped set four new Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim records on Tuesday.
The group will be rewarded with a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Senior Josie Peterson, sophomore Emma Riedl and freshmen Jordyn Davis and Zoey Rank punched their tickets to the girls state swim meet — which will be held April 6 at the Waukesha South Natatorium — Tuesday at the team’s sectional in Jefferson.
The EagleJays competed early on Tuesday, but had to wait until the evening for full sectional results to see how many events they would qualify for state in.
Seems like it was worth the wait.
The group qualified in the 200-yard medley relay, as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay. The four J/C state qualifiers placed first in the 200 medley relay (1:49.46) among two sectional timings and second in the 200 freestyle relay.
The 1:49.46 in the medley relay set a school record.
Peterson will cap off her swim career with the EagleJays by swimming in two individual events at the state meet. Peterson qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle, as well as the 100-yard freestyle. She finished third and second in the 50 and 100 freestyles, respectively.
In their first seasons of high school swimming, both Rank and Davis will be competing in two individual events at the state meet.
Rank will swim in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke. She clocked in at 2:12.22 in the 200 individual medley and at 1:05.64 in the 100 breaststroke. Both were good for program records.
Rank finished second in both events behind Milton’s Bailey Ratzburg — who finished last season undefeated in individual events in the regular season and also earned a spot on the podium at state.
Davis punched her tickets to state in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. Between the two sectionals, only two swimmers swam sub-one minute in the 100 butterfly. Davis was one of those two swimmers, clocking in at 59.73, good for second. That time set a school record, also.
For how long the new schools records will hold, only time will tell. The group will have a chance to once again rewrite the board at the state meet.
The diving competition begins at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, while swimming timed finals start at 5:30 p.m. in Waukesha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.