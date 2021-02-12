JEFFERSON — A low-scoring affair? Ainsley Howard hitting big shots down the stretch?
In not-so-surprising fashion the top-seeded Jefferson girls basketball defeated Monroe, 45-30, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday at Jefferson High School.
For the 15th time this season, the Eagles (18-2) played in a game that totaled less than 100 points.
“This is a typical score for us,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “We do struggle at times to put the ball in the basket. But we usually play really good defense. We’re use to winning these kind of games.”
Howard scored a game-high 17 points for Jefferson — including 14 in the second half. The senior guard proved herself as a playoff performer last season when she averaged 22.5 points per game in Jefferson’s final two playoff contests of the 2019-2020 season.
“A game is just a game, but during tournament time — especially being a senior — losing isn’t really an option,” Howard said.
It was a rocky start for the Eagles as the No. 4-seeded Cheesemakers earned a 9-1 lead with 12 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the first half. Jefferson cut the lead down to two just over a minute later, but it came at a price as sophomore and standout defender Ayianna Johnson picked up her second foul.
Even without their defensive anchor — Jefferson shined on defense to close out the first half. Monroe scored just a single point in the final 12:22 of the half.
The Eagles weren’t able to take advantage of their defense as they scored just seven points the final 11:16 of the first. Still, it was Jefferson leading 14-10 at the break.
“We got in there (locker room) and regrouped, took a deep breath and said, ‘Hey you held them to 10 points. You held a really good team to 10 points,’” Peterson.
Out of the break, Johnson picked up her third foul with 16:25 left in the game. Jefferson was hurt on the glass as the 6-foot-2-inch Johnson sat on the bench — as Monroe grabbed three offensive rebounds before finally putting in a layup to cut the Eagle lead to 20-17 with 13:05 to play.
“I’ll be honest she gets in foul trouble quite a bit,” Peterson said. “It’s nothing new. We're working on that. Once she finds a way to stay in the game we’re going to be even better.
“She's a dominant force, we’re trying to find a way to keep her on the floor. It’s a process."
Jefferson weathered the storm without Johnson as senior Josie Peterson put in a 2-point shot and Howard knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 25-17 with 11:25 left in the second.
Johnson re-entered the game 14 seconds later and made her impact felt. The sophomore scored seven straight points, which included a 3-pointer — much to the excitement of the Eagle bench.
“I’m just glad she made it,” Peterson said. “She has a pretty good touch. She’s not our first option to shoot that shot, but you know what, if teams are going to sag off her maybe she’s going to have to knock that down.”
The spurt made it 32-17 Eagles with 8:43 to play.
“When she’s (Johnson) out there she has a huge impact,” Howard said. “We rely on her a lot.”
Monroe cut it to single digits at 36-27 with 4:02 left, but Howard connected on a timely 3-pointer the next possession. She added a layup nearly a minute later to give Jefferson a 41-27 advantage.
It was all but curtains after that.
Even with the limited time, Johnson scored 13 points for Jefferson. Junior Aidyn Messmann scored seven of her 10 points in the second half to help the Eagles pull away.
Up next for Jefferson is a regional final against Rock Valley Conference foe Edgerton on Saturday.
JEFFERSON 45, MONROE 30
Monroe 10 20 — 30
Jefferson 14 31 — 45
MONROE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Benzschawel 3 2-3 9, Bobak 3 0-0 8, Giassm 3 0-3 6, Jacobson 2 1-6. Totals 11 3-13 30.
JEFFERSON — Messmann 4 2-4 10, Howard 5 4-6 17, Helmink 1 0-0 3, Johnson 5 2-2 13, J. Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-12 45.
3-pointers: M 5 (Benzschawel, Bobak 2, Jacobson 2), J 5 (Howard 3, Helmink, Johnson). Total fouls: M 14, J 14.
