LA CROSSE — On a day where multiple awards were handed out, the winner for “Most Comical Theatrical Performance” went to Jefferson senior Taylor Phillips.
Jefferson’s boys track and field team finished as co-champions for Division 2 with Lodi at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday, and the two teams posed together for one big photo with the trophy afterwards. Then, Jefferson posed for pictures separately.
When the last photo was snapped, Phillips pretended to run out of Roger Harring Stadium while carrying the trophy. Then, he turned around and ran the trophy back over to Lodi’s team, where he knelt like a knight and presented the trophy over to the Blue Devils, so they could have their turn to pose for pictures with it.
Lodi racked up most of its 40 points behind junior standout Lucas Heyroth, who won individual titles in the 110 high hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the long jump, and anchored for the fourth place 800 meter relay team.
Jefferson was a little more balanced with its 40 points. Junior Brady Gotto earned medals in two sprints and led off the winning 1,600 relay team. Phillips won two medals in the hurdle races, and junior Sawyer Thorp took third in the 800.
“This has been a great team,” Gotto said. “The team has really stepped up this year. I couldn’t be happier with how the team performed. We’ve all just worked really hard and I think it paid off. After that whole year (we lost to COVID), we’ve really wanted it and we’ve been working really hard for it. It just feels great.”
Phillips scored Jefferson’s first team points with five in the 110 high hurdles on a fourth place time of 15.27 seconds. Heyroth won in 14.56.
Four of the top five medalists were from the Whitewater sectional Phillips came out of.
“I am a competitive runner,” Phillips said. “I struggle to compete against myself, so when there’s people I’ve got to chase and really have to work hard against, that definitely does wonders for my time. (I’ve competed in the hurdles at state before), but I was still nervous. I really wanted to get on the podium. I came into the postseason, not even knowing for sure if I was going to make it to sectionals and so when I came around with that really fast time at regionals, then I felt like this was going to happen. I’m getting on that podium for the 110s.”
Jefferson hurdles coach Sam Skretta praised her senior’s efforts in the sprint hurdles.
“In the 110 prelims, Taylor came out strong with good form, and earned another chance to compete in finals,” Skretta said. “We both knew he needed to focus on clearing the hurdles lower to cut down time.
“In finals, Taylor’s hurdle mechanics and speed were right on. The extra air time over the hurdles set him back from his competitors again. However, he finished with a PR time of 15.27. From extra qualifier to fourth place finish at state, Taylor’s 110 story will be one that I will share for the rest of my coaching career.”
Gotto began his scoring day with a third place finish in the 100 meter dash. He ran an 11.20 in the trials and took the fourth seed into the finals, where he put down an 11.05 and spilled onto the track at the line. That wasn’t quite enough against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior Luke Vance (10.93) or Catholic Memorial senior Loren Neitzke (10.97), but it was one of his best races of the season.
“The 100 felt great,” Gotto said. “I knew I exploded off the blocks. I’ve just been envisioning myself on the podium the whole day. I am happy with how I performed.”
Gotto picked up five more points with a fourth place finish in the 400 in 49.69. Shorewood sophomore Nathan Cumberbatch won the race in 48.55. Gotto was one of three sprinters to run in the 49s, and finished two-tenths off his personal best in a race he only began taking seriously this season.
“I ran the 4-by-4 as a freshman, but open 4s are just different,” Gotto said. “The whole environment of it is just different than a 200 or a 100. It’s not a PR (49.49), but it was close. I am still happy with it for sure.”
Phillips got everyone’s attention at the sectional when he finished within a quarter-second of Heyroth in the 300 hurdle finals. Heyroth won by a better margin in the finals with the top time of 39.19, but Phillips was the only other hurdler to break 40 and earned eight team points with his runner-up time of 39.92.
“I’d have to have run a perfect race (to actually challenge him), and you can’t do that every time, you know,” Phillips said. “I felt strong. I just think I was a little off between every hurdle, but you can’t do a perfect race every time.”
Skretta didn’t disagree, but felt Phillips recovered nicely from a form break.
“Being in the lane ahead of Heyroth in 300s, Taylor had to sprint through the hurdles even more quickly and smoothly than ever, knowing that he would have Heyroth next to him somewhere on the curve,” Skretta said. “The two of them battled it out, hurdle for hurdle until the curve when Heyroth pulled away after Taylor stuttered on his approach to hurdle six. Taylor tried to recover the loss, but could not manage to catch Heyroth in the last meters of the race. Placing second was not an easy task. Taylor overcame his stutter, and pressed on for a second place we will not soon forget.”
Phillips showed great promise as a hurdler as a freshman, when the Eagles hosted the conference meet and won it. He’s come a long way since then under the tutelage of coach Skretta.
“It was a good ride,” Phillips said. “I honestly think my coach is the best. She does so well with me and the other hurdlers. I think I worked really hard and that effort I put in when I was young really paid off today.”
Phillips will compete for UW-Eau Claire next year.
“Hurdling, it’s kind of part of my identity,” Phillips said. “It’s what I am known for. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it. It has meant a lot to me and I get to keep doing it.”
Next came the 800 meter run, where Thorp and Whitewater senior Trenten Zahn entered the race with the fastest sectional times. But Cumberbatch was the defending state champion in the event, and he got out hard early and led wire-to-wire to win in 1:55.25. Berlin senior Isaac Lueck (1:57.73) was next, followed by Thorp (1:57.82) and Zahn (1:58.05).
“Apparently, he just ran a bad time at sectionals, but I have been following him through everything and he is constantly running 1:55s,” Thorp said. “I decided I am not going to try to get out with him, but on the first lap, everyone merged in and I went over the 1 and they all came in at the 2 and I had nowhere to go.”
Still, it was close to a PR, and it’s the first medal for Thorp, who was making his first true state appearance.
“I was an alternate two years ago,” Thorp said. “It was lovely. I was so ecstatic to be here, since we got here yesterday, I was all hyped up and everything. I could hardly sleep last night.”
The Eagles may have missed on some gold medal opportunities early in the day. That wasn’t going to happen in the 1,600 relay, where Jefferson had the top-seeded time by a full five seconds.
The team of Gotto, Thorp, senior Preston Rutherford and Phillips shattered their own school record in a winning time of 3:21.92. Defending 4-by-4 champion Freedom took second in 3:25.53.
“I couldn’t ask for a better day and to top it off in the 4-by-4,” Gotto said. “We broke our school record again by three seconds. We broke the one from 1985. This one might sit for a while, too.”
Thorp took the baton from Gotto with a slim lead and quickly widened it to 50 meters.
“We were so happy about it,” Thorp said. “We had a 3:24 and now it’s a 3:21. That thing’s not going to get touched for a while.
“Throughout the whole year, we’ve (had a great season). We were conference champs and then regional champs. We were really happy for conference champs, because we haven’t gotten that in a while, and then regional champs, we haven’t gotten in forever. We came close at sectionals, but Lodi beat us. Today, it was a tie.”
Rutherford gave up marginal ground to Freedom’s third runner, but held up down the stretch and gave Phillips the baton in great shape.
“I think I went out a little hard, but I finished strong,” Rutherford said. “I PR’d by over a second. I managed to get that with the wind.
(That last 100), your legs are burning, you’re out of breath, but you give it everything you’ve got. It’s been great. We’ve been dominating all year, and we kept pushing ourselves and we got the school record and now we are state champs. We pushed it as hard as we could. It was disappointing (to miss last year), but we came out this year stronger, and more hungry to get the win.”
Phillips' final lap of high school track was nothing less than a victory lap. He savored it.
“I was so nervous before the race,” Phillips said. “Freedom (was the defending champion). Great guys, but we knew they wanted it, too, so I was just praying that everybody did what they needed to do.
“I saw the handoff to Sawyer and I saw our lead, and I was like ‘Oh, this is going to be great. This is going to be a good race.’ Preston went nuts. He just threw up. I couldn’t have asked for a better race. I’ve been thinking about it, and ending on such a high note is great.”
Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert, whose girls team won the state title outright in 2016, was thrilled to see the boys finally bring home some hardware of their own.
“It’s special,” Siegert said. “You look at the boys we had. The 1 and the 4 for Brady, the two hurdle races for Taylor, Sawyer’s 800 race and then to come together for the final race, and need to win the 4 by 4, to win the state championship. We take pride in our 4 by 4s. We always have. We always will.
“They broke the school record at regionals, and today, they destroyed it in 3:21. To know what’s on the line in that situation, it’s a pressure situation and to rise up to a challenge like that ... this year, we just said ‘Prove it every day.’ I just told those guys, one more time. Just prove it one more time and they did. They came above and beyond the expectations.”
Jefferson’s girls were represented by sophomore Aiyanna Johnson and senior Makenzie Hottinger.
Johnson placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 1 inch, then placed third in the discus (127-9).
The triple jump was a new event, making Johnson’s rise pretty impressive.
“At the beginning of the season, I was brand new to it, so I had no expectations of continuing with it,” Johnson said. “Keith (Bowling), a former Jefferson triple jumper, just really helped me with it. It just sparked something. When I broke the school record at the sectional, I started to think (the podium was possible). It felt good today. I was a little bummed. I had trouble getting my legs out, but it was alright.”
Johnson had much higher expectations in the throws after joining the Madison Throwers Club last summer. Former Jefferson throwing coach Nick Skretta has also been an influential uncle.
“It’s been so awesome having them right by my side at every meet, every practice,” Johnson said. “Having Joe Frontier from Madison Memorial here helped me out. They are always by my side. The girls are so sweet. All the discus throwers are hyping you up, no matter what, even though you are competition. It’s just awesome.”
Johnson hit her medal winning throw on the second attempt of the second flight.
“I just remembered how my coaches told me, I have to turn up the temperature and get my blood boiling,” Johnson said. “I did that and I got it done.”
Siegert looks forward to her future.
“To get AJ on the podium on two events as a sophomore in what is really her freshman track season is great,” Siegert said. “The more she is in these situations, the big meets, the better she is going to get.”
Hottinger closed out four years of state caliber distance running with an 11th place finish in the 3,200 in 12:34.34.
“For Makenzie, she’s been here,” Siegert said. “Whether it’s cross country, or track and field. I told her, you are leaving our program as one of the best distance runners we have ever seen. She did some hard work and it passes down to our younger athletes.”
