Aaron Heine is going to miss not being able to wrestle under the bright lights of the Kohl Center.
Last season as a junior Heine thrived in his first match at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament as he earned a 24-second pin. He ended his season in the 182-pound quarterfinals.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the three Divisions will be wrestled in separate locations, none of which are the Kohl Center.
Heine will be back wrestling at the WIAA Division 2 state meet this season, but this time it will be at Adams-Friendship High School. The state tournaments also will be completed in a single day on Saturday. Usually, the state tournament spans three days.
“It’s going to be weird,” Heine said. “I had one match one day, two the next, then a third or fourth the next day. I’m not really physically prepared like I would be in past years for a five-match tournament. That’s why I am putting it on the next level in practice this week. I am excited. I’ll miss the fact that it won’t be the Kohl Center, but I will manage the pressure better than the first time. I’m more prepared.
“Even though it’s a little different set-up, I’ll have a little more confidence. I’m the senior. I’m the one that can take the title. I just have to work for it. Last year, I was a junior and everybody else was a senior, so I was feeling like, what do I do? This year, I get a whole week to prepare instead of three days. I’ve been busting my butt in practice.”
Heine — ranked fifth in the state at 182 pounds — matches up with No. 2-ranked Blaine Guthrie of Baldwin-Woodville. Heine advance to the state meet by taking second at the Richland Center sectional last Saturday.
Heine is a gifted soccer player who hopes to extend his career scoring totals from 50 goals to the 65-70 range when the delayed fall sports season starts on March 22. That season will only last a month, and then he’ll look forward to playing centerfielder for the baseball team in a delayed start to the spring season. But first, he’ll finish out competing in his favorite sport.
“I will admit, wrestling is so exhausting,” Heine said. “It takes up all my time in the winter. I am very confident in this sport. If I mess up, it’s on me. I know what I have to improve instead of the whole team. In other sports, If one person makes a mistake, it can all fall apart. I like it being on me in my match, instead of the whole team working together. I prefer going out there myself and kicking butt. Wrestling is my favorite and baseball and soccer are behind it.”
