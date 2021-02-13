ADAMS — Aaron Heine wanted to keep up with his family's legacy.
The Jefferson senior's dad had placed third at the state wrestling tournament, while his grandpa finished fourth on the big stage.
Heine couldn't top dad but ended up matching his grandpa's placement as the 182-pounder finished fourth at the WIAA Division 2 wrestling tournament Saturday at Adams-Friendship High School.
"I am very happy with where I placed," Heine said. "Although my ultimate goal was to tie my father's third-place finish, trying my grandpa's fourth-place finish satisfied me. Many others work their whole life to get to that position, and may not even get there. And knowing that I was one of the few to get to where I did will forever make me appreciate my results."
Heine started off the state tournament with a win over Baldwin-Woodville senior Blaine Guthrie — the No. 2-ranked wrestler at 182 pounds — with an 8-6 decision.
"In the first match I felt it was a battle for who had the better gas tank," said Heine, ranked No. 4 at 182. "We both wrestled rather slowly and took good shots. But I feel once the second period came along was where I won. The masks are so hard to breathe in and makes it so much more difficult than it should be. I had worked all week wrestling multiple back-to-back matches which trained me to push through the last shot to finish the takedown."
Up next for Heine was the top-ranked 182-pounder in Oconto Falls' Clayton Whiting. Whiting pinned Heine in the first round and the junior went on to win the state title by pinning all three of his opponents.
"Clayton Whiting, the state champion, was a real stud," Heine said. "He had one of the fastest and most consistent shots I've ever seen, and he was able to get to my leg even before I could react. He was very strong on top, and once I got turned I knew I was beat. So instead of fighting off my back, I had decided to conserve my energy for my next match."
Heine bounced back with a 6-2 decision victory over New Holstein senior Mike Volz in the consolation bracket to reach the third-place bout.
"I remember watching my next opponent (Volz) right before my second match," Heine said. "He had defeated my pervious opponent only due to a last-second head throw to get the pin. I had studied the match fairly well and was ready to go. I felt I had the advantage on each position. He didn't get any good shots off, and I was able to get a few great snags to take him down. I then dominated on top, working a few turns, not allowing easy points. I had felt confident going in and it reflected on my performance."
Heine rematched Guthrie in the third-place match, but this time it was the Baldwin-Woodville wrestler earning a win via pin.
Even with the loss, the Heine family legacy is still well intact.
