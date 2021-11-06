DEFOREST — The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team placed sixth at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional at DeForest High School, qualifying for state in six events.

The Eaglejays scored 157 points.

Sophomore Zoey Rank took third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 6.31 seconds and was third in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.23, advancing in both races. Rank resets her own school record in the 200 IM from last weekend’s Southern Lakes Conference meet by 29 one hundredths of a seconds.

Sophomore Jordyn Davis was seventh in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.14 and ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.44), reaching state in each.

J/C also advances its 200 freestyle relay of Davis, Rank and juniors Emma Riedl and junior Alex Ostopowicz, which placed fourth in 1:42.77, and its 200 medley relay of Davis, Rank, Riedl and sophomore Jada Rank, which took sixth in 1:52.43.

BLACKHAWKS 11TH

Fort Atkinson’s girls swim team placed 11th with 41 points and ends its season at sectionals.

Freshman Kenzie Cramlet finished 17th in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.65 and 19th in the 200 free (2:17.12).

The 200 free relay of Cramlet, seniors Sophie Chapman and Lily Belzer and junior Beatrice Byrnes took 10th in 1:53.58. The 200 medley relay of Cramlet, Belzer, Byrnes and senior Sierra Schultz took 10th in 2:06.91.

Byrnes took 14th in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.20. Belzer finished 18th in the 50 free in :27.35.

The 2021 WIAA Division 2 State Girls Swimming and Diving Championship will be held this Friday at the Waukesha South Natatorium with swim timed finals beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 410, Baraboo 267, McFarland 263, Sauk Prairie 255, DeForest 233, Jefferson/Cambridge 157, Monroe/New Glarus 141, Stoughton 125, River Valley/Richland Center 97.5, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 79, Fort Atkinson 41, Portage 30, Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 27.5, Platteville/Lancaster 26.

