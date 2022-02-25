WAUKESHA -- The Eagles ran out of offensive oomph down the stretch, allowing the Crusaders to creep back in the game and eventually grab the lead for good.
Fourth-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial rallied in the second half to overtake the fifth-seeded Jefferson girls basketball team, earning a 52-43 home win in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
The Eagles (16-10) led 26-18 at halftime and were ahead until the five-minute mark of the second half. The Crusaders (14-10), who snapped a five-game losing streak, were relentless defensively after halftime and especially so in the final few minutes. Jefferson, which briefly retook the lead in the final five minutes before a long cold spell, managed just four second-half field goals.
"Catholic Memorial ratcheted up the pressure in the halfcourt and really got on us," Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. "They mixed in 1-3-1, which we haven't seen much of, and man-to-man.
"In the end, they got momentum and got after it defensively. They had a couple role players who made baskets down the stretch and that was the difference."
Olivia Conway led CMH with 13 points, scoring 10 after halftime. Grace Lomen, a University of Wisconsin-Parkside recruit, added 11 and Taya Christianson and Mallory Eberhardt contributed nine apiece.
Senior forward Aidyn Messmann led the Eagles with 16 points, hitting two 3s and scoring 10 in the first half. Senior guard Abby Helmink chipped in 12 points and junior forward Ayianna Johnson totaled eight.
Jefferson, which posted win separate win streaks of five and six games this year, now says goodbye to its six seniors. It's a group Peterson starting coaching four years ago on JV and one that played a huge role in the team's success this season after stepping in to fill a void left by three of the top five-leading scorers from a team that went 19-3 last year having graduated.
"The seniors fought until the end," Peterson said. "Very proud of this group of seniors and I told them I was proud of what they gave to Jefferson basketball and how they handled themselves. They left it all on the floor tonight and unfortunately fell short.
"Very proud of the whole team and proud to be their coach this season. We're proud of the season we had."
The Crusaders face top-seeded Lake Mills on the road in Saturday's regional final.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 52,
JEFFERSON 43
Jefferson 26 17 -- 43
Catholic Memorial 18 34 -- 52
Jefferson -- Madden 2 1-2 5, Serdynski 1 0-0 2, Messmann 6 2-2 16, Johnson 3 2-8 8, Helmink 2 6-8 12. Totals 14 11-20 43.
Catholic Memorial (fg fta-ftm tp) -- Christianson 3 3-4 9, Lomen 4 2-3 11, Conway 4 2-2 13, Fryda 1 0-0 2, Ladish 1 0-2 2, Eberhardt 3 0-0 9, McFee 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 7-11 52.
3-point goals -- J (Messmann 2, Helmink 2) 4; CM (Lomen 1, Conway 3, Eberhardt 3) 7.
Total fouls -- J 12, CM 22.
