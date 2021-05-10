MIDDLETON — Freshman Payton Schmidt fell a playoff short of reaching the state tournament at a WIAA Division 1 girls golf sectional Monday at Pleasant View Golf Course.
After scoring an 81, Schmidt was forced into a tiebreaker with Madison La Follette’s Angelina Myhr and Oregon’s Alyssa Schmidt.
Payton Schmidt shot a six on the first playoff, while Alyssa Schmidt and Myhr both shot fours — which eliminated the Eagle freshman.
“She pushed her drive way left on the first playoff hole and could barely advance the ball out of the hazard and just couldn’t recover,” Jefferson head coach Jeff Schmidt said. “She knows she has a few more chances to make it through and with a good class of freshmen through juniors looking to fill the spots of the senior class. Maybe we’ll advance the entire to state in the coming years.”
Two playoff holes later, Myhr defeated Alyssa Schmidt to earn the last individual state berth at the sectional.
Jefferson finished fifth with 375 strokes, while host Middleton won with 320. Janesville Craig carded a team score of 344, good for second. The top two teams advanced to team state.
Milton sophomore Hannah Dunk finished first overall in the 46-player field with a 74.
Jefferson senior Courtney Draeger finished her career out with an 83 at the sectional, good for a tie at 11th.
Ainsley Howard and Val Schamens rounded out the Eagles’ team score with a 105 and 106, respectively. Claire Beck fired a 112.
“I couldn’t be happier for our four seniors, they have been great leaders our underclassmen really look up too,” Jeff Schmidt said. “They were all out there cheering as Payton teed off on her playoff hole for a chance at state and they were right there to pick her up when she didn’t make it through, such a great group of kids.
“Courtney has been so much fun to coach and I can’t wait to see her play at Viterbo in the fall.”
