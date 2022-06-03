WIAA girls soccer roundup: Eagles, Whippets, C/D United eliminated Jun 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANSVILLE -- The 14th-seeded Jefferson girls soccer team fell to host and third-seeded Evansville 10-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday. Jaden LeRoy scored four times for Evansville, which also got a pair of goals by Chinna Hermenson.The Eagles finish the season 3-15-0.Evansville hosts sixth-seeded Dodgeville/Mineral Point in Saturday's regional final.PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER 4,WHITEWATER/PALMYRA-EAGLE 0PLATTEVILLE -- Fifth-seeded Platteville/Lancaster topped visiting and 12th-seeded Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle 4-0 in a WIAA Division 3 girls soccer regional semifinal on Thursday.The Whippets finish the season 5-10-3.Platteville travels to face fourth-seeded Sugar River in Saturday's regional final.DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT 2,CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1DODGEVILLE -- The 11th-seeded Cambridge/Deerfield United girls soccer team fell 2-1 versus host and sixth-seeded Dodgeville/Mineral Point in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday.C/D finishes the season 4-9-1.Dodgeville travels to play third-seeded Evansville in Saturday's regional final. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.