EVANSVILLE -- The 14th-seeded Jefferson girls soccer team fell to host and third-seeded Evansville 10-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday. 

Jaden LeRoy scored four times for Evansville, which also got a pair of goals by Chinna Hermenson.

The Eagles finish the season 3-15-0.

Evansville won 6-1 versus sixth-seeded Dodgeville/Mineral Point in Saturday's regional final.

PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER 4,

WHITEWATER/PALMYRA-EAGLE 0

PLATTEVILLE -- Fifth-seeded Platteville/Lancaster topped visiting and 12th-seeded Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle 4-0 in a WIAA Division 3 girls soccer regional semifinal on Thursday.

The Whippets finish the season 5-10-3.

Platteville lost 3-1 at fourth-seeded Sugar River in Saturday's regional final.

DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT 2,

CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1

DODGEVILLE -- The 11th-seeded Cambridge/Deerfield United girls soccer team fell 2-1 versus host and sixth-seeded Dodgeville/Mineral Point in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday.

C/D finishes the season 4-9-1.

Dodgeville lost 6-1 at third-seeded Evansville in Saturday's regional final.

THE PRAIRIE SCHOOL 4,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0

RACINE -- The sixth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team fell to host and third-seeded The Prairie School 4-0 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Saturday.

The Warriors finish the season 8-12-2.

The Prairie School faces second-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic in Thursday's sectional semifinal.

