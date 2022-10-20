VERONA—The 16th-seeded Jefferson boys soccer team lost to top-seeded Sugar River 6-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday.
The Eagles finish the season 2-17-3.
Sugar River (17-1-1) hosts eighth-seeded La Crosse Logan in Saturday’s regional final.
MOUNT HOREB—The 10th-seeded Lake Mills boys soccer team lost to seventh-seeded Mount Horeb 2-0 on the road in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday.
Nate Thompson scored off Leo Heiwig’s assist in the 15th minute. The Vikings added to their lead when Nico Baden scored off a Thompson assist in the 43rd.
Lake Mills had a 9-7 edge in shots on goal. Goalie Curtis Galstad stopped five shots for the L-Cats (5-9-5).
“This was a tough way to go out,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. “Mount Horeb played to win the whole game. We could never get off of our heels. We had great chances with a header from John Bade and a goal line clear from Mount Horeb on a Ben Newhouse shot.
“We had our chances and couldn’t find the back of the net. We will miss our seniors. They leave the Lake Mills soccer program headed in the right direction.”
The Vikings (8-9-1) face second-seeded Wisconsin Dells in Saturday’s regional final.
LA CROSSE—The ninth-seeded Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team lost to host and eighth-seeded La Crosse Logan 1-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Thursday.
C/D United finishes the season 7-8-1. Logan (9-5-5) scored in the 58th minute.
Logan faces top-seeded Sugar River in Saturday’s regional final.
WHITEWATER—Seventeenth-seeded Martin Luther beat 16th-seeded Whitewater 5-4 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
The Whippets (2-12-1) tied it at 1-all in the first half on a scissor-kick finish by Victor Hernandez on a beautiful ball from Avery Janovec. After the Spartans pushed ahead again, Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar made it 2-2 in the 20th minute.
The Whippets led 3-2 at halftime on Chris Cortes’ first-ever varsity goal. Hernandez was credited with the assist. Martin Luther quickly scored twice to pull ahead again before Cortes scored off another Hernandez assist, leaving the margin 4-4. Martin Luther (5-12-0) hit the game-winner with only 86 seconds remaining to advance.
